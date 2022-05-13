'Bigfoot' Terrifies Young Man & His Family in North Alabama

A young man in north Alabama recalls his encounter with a Bigfoot while in the woods near his house. Other members of his family have also heard activity in the same area.
I recently received the following account:
"This was in the spring of 2005, when I was in my last year of high school. It was a clear, pleasantly warm April morning in north Alabama. I went outside and walked out into the woods. I was probably about 100 feet from my house. There are a lot of small and large pine trees in the area. It's very hard to move around in parts of the woods around here. I was enjoying the nice weather and when I heard a loud CRACK behind me. I thought it was my dog at first, but as I was turning I realized that he couldn't make that loud of a noise.
What I saw terrified me. I had never seen anything like it. It was at least 7 feet tall, dark, bipedal, and clearly much stronger than a human. The sun was in my eyes so I couldn't get a good look at it's face. It was moving right at me through the thick pine woods.
I have never run so fast in my life. I have never ducked and jumped so many trees that fast without tripping. I ran out to the road (50 ft) then to my driveway (35 ft) and up onto my lawn (40 ft). The whole time I could hear it snapped branches. I listened to it snap branches as it moved farther out into the woods and out of my hearing. My dog didn't go out until that afternoon.
I had never even heard of Bigfoot before. I found the BFRO website and read about Bigfoot for the first time.
In August of that same year, I was outside in my driveway. (I didn't go out in that part of the woods for another year or so.) I has shocked to hear eerily similar snapping sounds and loud shuffling from the same area where I had seen it before. Then I heard incredibly loud wood knocks. Three at a time. Then a break. Then another three. Then it stopped. Complete silence. For whatever reason I picked up the biggest stick I could find near me and whacked a tree three times with it. The sound it produced was nothing close to what I had just heard. That night I read about Bigfoot wood knocks for the first time. I had never heard of them before.
I apologize for my rambling, but I have a few more stories. My aunt and uncle and their kids live a mile or so up the road. My other aunt lives with my grandmother on the same driveway. My uncle was going out to feed to goats for the night when he heard massively large wood knocks coming from the woods, accompanied by incredibly loud breathing. He's a big guy, probably about 200 lbs. He ran back to the house and never feeds the goats at night anymore.
My last story come from my aunt and uncle. One night, their dog was acting strangely. He is a Texas heeler and is incredibly protective and will chase just about anything that comes onto his property that he doesn't recognize, including deer and other large animals. Anyway, my aunt and uncle both heard a loud snap that they say was as loud as a gunshot. My uncle took the dog and went to see if everything was alright with my other aunt and grandmother. As soon as he got out the door he swears he heard distinctly bipedal walking in the woods. He tried to get the dog to chase after it but he refused. This same dog now has to be leashed and caged because he attacked several UPS guys.
I'm not a believer. I'm a knower." MC
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
LISA O'HARA - Extraterrestrial Abductee, Experiencer, & Author, 'Abducted & Furious' - P&M Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes extraterrestrial abductee, experiencer, & author Lisa O'Hara to our show.
Lisa O'Hara has a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University in California where she lived until 2011. She worked for many years in law firms, starting as a floater legal secretary and ending up in Information Technology and went on to work for engineering companies in Silicon Valley and also in a Department of Defense company that had ties to SRI. She is now enjoying retirement. Since retiring, she discovered she was a psychic medium and that knowledge was the catalyst for many discoveries about herself, one of which was that she was an ET abductee. After reading Terry Lovelace's book, 'Incident at Devil's Den,' she wrote to Terry Lovelace and he encouraged her to write her own book, detailing her ET experiences as an abductee. The book is titled, 'Abducted and Furious: How I Fought Back and How You Can Too.' She now lives in Chandler, Arizona with her husband and two Maine Coon cats. Website: www.lisaoharaonline.com
Join us this Friday, May 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon