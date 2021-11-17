Light Grey 'Crawler Humanoid' Encountered in Norfolk, UK

A British woman is driving along the A556 near her home Norwich, Norfolk when a light grey crawler humanoid ran across the road in front of her. Have you have a similar encounter?
I recently came across the following account:
"I was driving home around 3 am. I was driving on the A556 near Norwich in Norfolk which is in the middle of nowhere. It's not well lit and surrounded by forest. I pretty much know this road like the back of my hand as I’ve been driving back and forth (mostly at night) on it for a long time. There are street lights but they’re quite dim and they don’t do a great job of lighting up the road ahead.
Now as a bit of background. I’m generally a calm driver. I don’t know why as I’m quite frantic in real life but when I’m behind the wheel nothing seems to phase me at all. But on that night in June 2020 I’m pretty sure I nearly had a heart attack.
I was driving along the road as per usual on my way back home. The only way to best describe this incident is to say that about 150 yards ahead of my car, out of the woods, came this humanoid creature and it bolted straight into the road.
It was a light grey colour and it was hunched over on all fours but it could easily be about 8/9 foot tall if it stood up right. This thing bolted into the road at an unnatural speed and disappeared into the woods on the other side of the road. Now there are four lanes and no central reservation so it was a straight sprint across.
I tried to rationalise this a bird but I just knew for a fact that it wasn’t. Like I said before I’m a very calm driver but as soon as I saw this “thing” I instantly turned freezing cold and started sweating, almost on the verge of crying. I don’t know what my rationalisation was but some part of me wanted to slam on my brakes out of panic to take a breath but I just put my foot down and drove way too fast to get away from what I just saw.
I don’t necessarily know if it’s relevant but I remember looking at the clock after it had crossed into the woods and it was dead on 03:00 am. Apparently this is a strange hour for unexplained things to go on? If anyone else has had a similar experience or knows what the hell this thing was I’d love to hear it because even thinking about it gives me cold chills." K
This week on Arcane Radio, The Unseen Ones have now begun to make contact with several Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team members in recent days. In fact, 6 team members are experiencing direct contact. In some cases, family members of these members are also experiencing some form of contact, including by sight. We will discuss the newest revelations and other factors that may influence contact.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved