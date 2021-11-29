Flying Manta Rays & Other Anomalies: A Reader's Perspective On 'Weirdness'

I recently receive the following comments from a reader:
"Regarding the flying manta rays and stuff that only some people can see, I have a theory.
First proposal: there is a direction, orthogonal to all the other directions, and humans can't see it. Call it "weirdness." From a human perspective, things, places, creatures and people can have different heights along this direction, although there's no way to tell just by looking. Further, you can interact easiest with things at your own level. If two things are too widely separated in weirdness, they're invisible and intangible to each other. A low weirdness human looking at a high weirdness flying manta won't see it. In fact, they won't see a UFO, a sasquatch, or anything high weirdness. One could be right in front of their face and they'd look right through it. Stuff that's on the edge of this intangibility will seem half-mythical. Sometimes touching the "real world", but the trail will always go cold.
Second proposal: there is a whole ecology out there at high weirdness levels, we don't see it, we don't touch it, but sometimes it can dip down to the level where it can be perceived by a human who is already pretty high weirdness, and be seen. Sometimes it can dip down deliberately to interact with us. And I think some of the "Missing 411" stuff is predatory species from that high level just dipping down, grabbing a human up to their level, and dinnertime. Doesn't matter if the human yells, they're too widely separated in weirdness level from the people just up the trail. They won't be heard, and so far as tracking dogs and stuff are concerned, the scent trail will just stop.
Third proposal: interacting with high weirdness stuff, including if they dip down to get you like a UFO, will normally drag you upward permanently. Symptoms are the usual suite of "high weirdness" that follows UFO or cryptid encounters. Electronics won't work right around you. Synchronicities. Orbs. Communication with the dead. These simply indicate a person having been dragged back up to a high weirdness level.
Thoughts?" JM
NOTE: I believe that these are tangible theories, similar to what I've be saying for quite a while. Hopefully, more conclusive developments will arise in the future. Lon
