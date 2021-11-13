Recently Received Winged Humanoid / Flying Being Reports

4 recently received accounts of possible winged humanoids or flying beings from Ohio, California, Pennsylvania and Chicago. Please forward your reports to me.
I have received the following accounts since asking for worldwide winged humanoid reports:
"I'm in Ohio. I was driving from Xenia to Fairborn. I saw an old one-lane road. I'm an explorer-type dude, so I went ahead and turned on it the road. It had dead trees on both sides. No houses. The road went into a winding curve, went around the first one afraid of another car come around the bend I slowed to around 15mph.
I came around the third bend, there it was facing away from me in the middle of the road. Now, I had been on this road for a mile or two. There was no one around so I slowed down as I approached what I assumed was a eagle, except it was gray in color. I got within 3ft from it. Now, I have seen cranes several times while fishing, but this thing had no long neck. In fact the shoulders and lack of neck or head is what made me feel instant fear. I had already stopped my 2002 Ford Explorer and that thing stood almost as high as the front of my vehicle. Without warning it spread its wings and still no neck or head was visible. In 3 flaps of wings it was gone. Like I said, I never saw any sign of a head or neck. I mean, gone.
I sat there perplexed for couple minutes. Then I realized that it didn't go up high and it didn't land. It was just gone. I got out of there but remember the trees were all dead. There was only the underbrush so I could have at least seen it fly farther then what I had witnessed.
This was in August 2020 on a bright sunny day. I couldn't understand what I had just saw or the fear that I was feeling. I am 53 years old. The wingspan was at least 7 or 8 feet. JS
-----
Kelseyville, CA - 1996
"I don't know if my experience was notable enough to be sent in, but when I was a child had a strange encounter. I was playing in the backyard with 3 of my friends when someone started to bang on their garage door non stop. 2 of my friends acted like they couldn't hear it at all and when I asked them about the noise they acted dismissive and sort of out of it, which was just odd. My other friend and I were just freaked out for no reason and I told whatever was doing it to go away (it didn't) so I went into the garage told it to go away again right behind the garage door (it was still banging away). I finally threw open a regular door literally within a few seconds to see who was there and no one was there. The way the house was situated nobody could have ran away in that time. For some reason I felt the need to look up and there it looked like a human flying really high up (think superman it literally looked like a person lying flat flying)
To be fair it could easily have been an airplane or bird (and yes that is kind of hilarious), but it disappeared/ or I lost sight of it when it went behind a cloud. The reason I don't think this would be notable enough to send in is because it was most likely a plane/bird, but the whole encounter was bizarre." DR
----
"Good evening,
For the sake of completeness, I wanted to report a winged creature/mothman sighting in Chicago back in 2017. It was my husband who experienced what I am about to describe below.
We lived in the Gold Coast about 3 blocks east from Lake Michigan. He was out about 9pm at night walking the dog when our dog looked up, prompting my husband to look up. Gliding silently about 20 feet overhead was a very large black figure. He said it had a large wingspan, about the size of a person, but did not flap any wings to move forward. The creature continued gliding south then turned left and went towards the Lake.
And that was it! I think he felt very uneasy while witnessing this. He has not the slightest interest in the paranormal, even after this, but I thought this mysterious experience should be reported for completeness.
If you could please ensure my anonymity in this report, that would be much appreciated."
Thank you, SC
-----
"It was about 6:30 pm. My fiancé was working in her office. I was next door in my office doing some work on my computer. She called me in to see what she was seeing. I saw pale yellow eyes oval shaped and seemed to be squinting. They were about the size of golf balls. The eyes were about 8 inches apart and about 10 feet off the ground. They did not seem to blink but they did seem to be moving slightly. The eyes appeared to be about 50 feet away from us. I could not see any solid body. They disappeared shortly after I saw them." Somerset Co., PA - TC
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
*****
