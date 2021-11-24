Eyewitness Responses to 'The Winged Humanoid Project'

Three winged humanoid / flying being accounts submitted to me by eyewitnesses in response to 'The Winged Humanoid Project' from North Carolina, Texas and Arizona.
I recently received the following responses to my requests through the 'Winged Humanoid Project':
"Eastern North Carolina - around 2004 or 2005: A buddy and I were in his driveway in a small town suburb, where we're building some stuff to skate on. We were using power tools and no one else in the neighborhood seemed to be outside at the time (7 or 8 at night and dark out). His neighborhood did have some streetlights and it wasn't super dark yet. I remember distinctly he was using some sort of loud tool when he just stopped suddenly and looked up at me as a weird sense of uneasiness hit us both but without speaking we were looking at each other confused.
All of a sudden all of the neighborhood dogs started running around and barking including my friend's. Just doing circles and barking like crazy. Suddenly we could hear a noise sounding like huge flapping sound like you hear with a sail on a sailboat. We both looked down the street and could see a figure emerge just above the pine tree tops, probably about 50 feet high, a huge winged creature. Probably about 7 feet in length and a wing span of around 12 feet. (Hard to really tell because of the distance). It was flying quite fast, a bit faster than any bird. It flew directly over us and its wings flapped over the drive way with force strong enough to kick up the sawdust that surrounded us. It disappeared over the top of his house and scared the living shit out of us.
We ran inside and grabbed his dad's shotguns and stood in his bedroom until his parents got home. We didn't share the story with many people, because everyone that we did share it with acted as of we were crazy or delusional but it 100% happened. We don't bring it up much anymore, and I hate when it does come up, because it still gives me the chills." FS
-----
"A couple of months back me and one of my older cousins were standing outside of my house. He was having a cigarette, I'm not a smoker but was always reluctantly called outside every smoke break. It was about 9 pm and being 4 cigarette breaks in we'd pretty much ran out of things to talk about. I opted for just looking into the night sky and gazing for the Big Dipper it being the only star I could typically spot right away.
As I'm looking up I notice a dark silhouette literally about 10 feet from the top of my house. I live in a two story home so 10 feet from my roof is pretty high up but yet still close enough for me to still see. I could vividly see that it was the shape of a person flying from above my home and over across the street and out of sight. It moved smoothly across the sky not to fast, just at a glide. I stared in disbelief unable to speak. Long after it vanished behind my neighbors home I still looked in its direction trying to understand what just happened. When I finally was able to gather my thoughts enough to talk I turned to my cousin who was also looking into the sky and said "Lets go inside".
He put out his cigarette and we both walked into the house and sat in silence for about 5 minutes. The silence was broken by the sound of my cousin taking in a deep breath before asking me "Did you see something flying outside?" Before he could finish I burst out into rapid sentences about what I saw. Before I knew it we were both going back and forward barely letting either get a word out. We decided that what we saw was real and it really did happen. That's not the most terrifying part though.
A few weeks later after my mind had finally calmed down a little I stumbled across TV show on Destination America entitled "Monsters and Mysteries" I believe. The second episode I watched turned out to be based on sightings in Austin, Texas. I couldn't believe it, the episode was about flying humanoids being spotted in here in the city. It confirmed for me that what I saw was actually real and I hadn't been one of the only ones who's spotted it. Rather you believe me or not do some research or laugh it up and accuse me of being on drugs or watching to much Jeepers Creepers. I honestly don't care if you believe me or not. I still look to the sky on most nights. I know their still out there." Z
-----
"Just talked to my buddy tonight on the phone for a few minutes. While we were talking I asked him where he was. He said in the desert of Arizona at that exact moment.
Just for the heck of it I asked him if he has saw any weird UFOs out on those open highways driving at night. And this was his reply in his own words.
"No, I have not saw anything like that but, about 3 months ago I was out here driving and it was late at night and I was in the desert. I noticed something on the side of the road. At first I thought it was someone wearing a rain coat. It was about 5 foot tall, shaped like a human and black. As I got closer to it, it spread wings out and then went straight up into the air. It did not flap its wings or anything like that. It just went straight up and out of sight very fast."
I was like 'WOW! No kidding?' He said he thought about it and then told me maybe it was a condor. I am like no man, those kinds of birds have to get kind of a running start and it takes them a few feet to get off of the ground.
It is too bad he did not get a better look at what he was actually looking at before it took off. As we were talking his signal started to come in and out so I had to let him go. I am going to try and talk to him this weekend when he is back at home." GG
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon