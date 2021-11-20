Large Black 'Cryptid Canine' Encountered in Delamere Forest, Cheshire, UK

A group of friends are on a walking trail in the Delamere Forest in Cheshire, UK when they spot a large black cryptid canine cross the trail behind them.
I recently came across the following account:
"In autumn 2014, a group of four friends and I were out late one Friday night in Delamere Forest in Cheshire, UK. We were walking along the designated trail that takes you just past the Go Ape centre. It was a wild windy evening and the rain was coming down pretty heavily as we stopped just off a small fork in the path. As we all huddled together back to back under a large golfing brolly avoiding drips, we all suddenly became aware of a 'presence' looking at us from somewhere nearby which spooked the whole group.
I started scanning the surrounding area which was pitch black and for some reason I had the urge to look back in the direction towards the crossroads of the path we had just come from. To my horror I could see two eyes looking back at me. They were about waist height and what ever thing they belonged to it was not even 10 feet away from us in a thin bushy hedgerow. Suddenly, it began moving to the right almost instantly, across the path we had just walked from and the way we would have to walk back out to the car.
To the best of my ability all I can say is I saw an extremely large black wolf-like creature that was moving on all fours. As It moved It didn't turn Its head or lose eye contact with me the whole time as It crossed the path. The black wolf was glaring at me with a vacant expression in its eyes before disappearing into the denser shrubs along the path beyond. I was absolutely freaked out at this point as my nerve had gone.
The walk back to the car became a rather quick and nervous journey. We had to head back past the Go Ape centre, and as we did the feeling of being watched returned. This time everyone felt it strongly. I may have been 25 years old and 6 foot 180lbs but I'm not ashamed to say I ran like a little girl the last 100 yards to the car." A
NOTE: I have heard of cryptid canine sightings in the Delamere Forest in Cheshire, UK previously. Lon
