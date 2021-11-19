Looking Back: M6 Crash / Paris Accident Investigation & Conspiracy - Vehicle Occupants 'Disappear'

In January 2010, a mysterious 17 vehicle crash and pile up on the M6 near Birmingham, UK baffled investigators. Another unexplained incident in Paris may have been connected.
First of all, if you're not familiar with this case, please refer to the initial reports and subsequent links:
A leaked report into the recent crash on the southbound carriageway of the M6 just outside Birmingham shows that the investigation team are struggling to provide credible explanations for some of the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The pile up involved seventeen vehicles, including three trucks but miraculously no one was killed although several people were taken to hospital for minor injuries.
One anonymous source closely involved with the investigation said there are three specific areas they are finding increasingly difficult to explain; the tachometer readings of one of the the trucks, the CCTV footage taken at the time of the crash and also the lack of physical evidence to show drivers were present in three of the vehicles.
Details remain closely guarded but it is understood the tachometer readings clearly show that the truck’s speed reduced dramatically about one minute before the accident. The CCTV footage is alleged to show a thin white line across the southbound carriageway, again timed at about one minute prior to the crash.
No one from the crash investigation team is willing to go on the record to either confirm or deny these reports and it is understood that the entire investigation has now been turned over to another police department based in London; although again, no one would confirm of deny this.
THE DIARY
The following diary entry was subsequently discovered:
Whilst I wasn't there when the accident happened, I am able to piece together a rough version of events from the subsequent confrontations with Silverton that happened as a result of it.
It was always going to be the case that the traders were keen both to stop my progress to Paris and also disrupt any other operations that were taking place by other members of the group that would interfere with their activities; that was a constant and never ending threat. Although neither myself or Roy could have imagined what lengths they would have gone to in order to derail our mission.
Effectively the events that were now taking place could have had serious repercussions for the timeline if they weren't thoroughly vetted prior to action, and I didn't think that would be high on the traders list of priorities.
But while Roy and I were left pondering how we could best deal with our accidental guests, further developments were ensuring our return to the twenty first century was going to be fraught with incident.
A serious accident had taken place on the M6 at the precise location we now found ourselves standing at the time we left our vehicles. So, whilst we were looking around in disbelief at the abandoned and overgrown motorway wondering what our next move was, the vehicles we were meant to be driving were out of control and causing the accident.
This crash involved about fifteen vehicles and blocked the M6. Miraculously no one was killed but there were several serious injuries and the motorway was closed for the rest of the day and long into the night as the investigations into the accident took place.
The duration of the closure was not entirely due to the time it took to clear up the carriageway, it was due to the meticulous nature of the investigation; and this was led by Roger Silverton.
Roger wasn't part of any police force based in Manchester, he was part of a division of special branch that was based in London. This division specialised in events that were of an unexplainable nature; namely UFO sightings, psychic phenomena and other such incidents. Obviously this gave whoever Roger really was the perfect cover to track and intercept us whilst staying on the right side of the law.
Because of the nature of the accident on the M6, Roger's division of special branch were notified and he was first to attend the scene; no doubt aware of our proximity because he was tracking our movements.
Roger would have greeted by an assortment of tangled vehicles all badly disfigured from the accident and dried blood stains on the inside of these vehicles; except three and this was the reason for the call to Roger's division by the accident investigation team.
The three vehicles we drove were devoid of any human tissue or blood to signify the presence of someone behind the steering wheel at the time of impact.
One thing I learned prior to getting embroiled in my current situation was that the police and also the media treated anything that could be construed as paranormal as a standing joke; there was always another, far more logical explanation. This was great for us as we could be secure in the knowledge that apart from disappearing in front of someone anything we said would be dismissed as pure fantasy.
But this accident could change that as, for the first time, significant evidence was now available to suggest that the M6 accident was not a straightforward, human error collision.
NOTE: this is a very strange incident. From what I am able to gather, this online diary entry (which I feel is a blog entry for a fictitious story) was written prior to the accident. As well, there are no explanations as to how this diary entry has been determined to be related to this incident, though the references are eerily similar. Was this a pre-cognative experience? Time travel? Movement between dimensions?
The following information was received a few months later:
Details of a recent car crash in Paris are now surfacing after an embargo placed by the authorities on reporting the incident has now been lifted.
Speculation has been rife about the links between the incident in Paris and the recent crash on the M6 as it is clear that both have some level of unexplained activity and both crashes have been subject to strict reporting guidelines.
Full details are unclear at this time but it is understood that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that it took place near the Eiffel Tower, although the exact location is being kept secret. Parisian traffic police were keen to play down several rumours that have started to circulate amongst those who witnessed the crash surrounding the events that led up to it.
These include alleged witness statements that claim a bright light could be seen emanating from at least one of the vehicles before it collided with the other. In other statements, witnesses walking on the nearby pavement were reported to have seen the occupants of one of the vehicles ‘disappear’ momentarily at one stage.
The Parisian traffic police have denied the validity or existence of the statements and also confirmed that there were four bodies present in the vehicles; two in each. All were male and were said to have been badly burnt in the subsequent fire after the crash.
When questioned about why they won’t name an exact location for the crash, the police have put out a statement saying that ‘we wish to keep the location secure whilst the investigation continues and we are aware that such a location would attract people wanting to speculate on the reasons for the crash. This would jeopardise the integrity of the scene and any evidence that is still to be uncovered’
Further details of the investigation to follow.
Mark Collins
Freelance Journalist
Writer for VoloLegal / VoloMed
Several weeks later, I received the following text and images:
You must be aware that I cannot reveal my identity. However I was part of the British based investigation team & there is more evidence to follow.
Those images we taken from files I managed to secure onto a portable hard drive. The other evidence in trying to release from the encryption includes CCTV footage of the chief suspect in the hospital corridor & also a small clip of the audio between the police officers investigating the the M6 crash.
The first image I sent you is from the the CCTV footage in the elevator in the Pitie Salpetriere hospital, you can clearly see the suspect is holding some kind of device.
The second image is from a mobile phone and was taken by one of the morgue technicians, the French police confiscated his phone once they realised they had taken this image. Again it clearly shows the device that no medical professional could identify during the investigation. Three of the four bodies in the morgue had visible puncture wounds from this device & their blood tests seemed to corroborate this. The fourth body was not injected & their blood results were different.
If you look at the history of the hospital you will see why a body tampering conspiracy was not something they would want. Along with the head of the British investigation team the whole thing was buried & the evidence was secured to the highest security protocols. They then cooked up an elaborate hoax to ensure that the mainstream media would ignore any future leak.
The autopsy reports also showed all four bodies high levels of succinylcholine in their bloodstream. The morgue technician went on record to suggest in her professional opinion these people could not have controlled a motor vehicle - another unanswered question from the French investigation. - Timeforanswers
This incident would make a great script for 'Fringe' or the former show 'The X-Files'. A reader in Birmingham, UK commented on this vehicular accident and the questions surrounding it. I started to dig and found the following information. Investigators reveal they are unable to explain certain facts surrounding this specific M6 pileup (in Birmingham) and point to evidence corroborating rumors of paranormal activity may be partly to blame. - Mark Collins
In March 2013, author Colin Hall published Fact or Fiction? the Paris & M6 Crashes - described as:
Is this one of the 21st century's greatest unsolved puzzles? Colin Hall goes in search of answers as he tries to uncover the truth behind the reports into the M6 and Paris crashes, events that were described by the Fortean Times as 'modern folklore'. Colin has documented the information; put forward his own theories and appeals for your involvement in this journal. Step into his world and see at firsthand what compelled Colin to investigate these events further in his quest to solve the mystery.
