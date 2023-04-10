YELLOW-GREEN HUMANOIDS Appear in Russian Town After Aerial Event

Was this a case of a craft landing and the occupants disembarking to gather information? 'Aged men' with strange yellow-greenish-looking faces appear in a Russian town after light phenomena incident.
The incident to place near Balashov, Saratov region, Russia. During the night local residents noticed four fiery columns of light in the clear northeastern sky. The columns or beams of light were nearby of each other, with blue and white shades. The phenomenon lasted for about 2 hours. After that, the area became dark again and the sky again appeared normal.
Soon after this observation, bizarre-looking strangers appeared in the Saratov region. These “men” looked aged, like elderly men, with strange yellow-greenish-looking faces, and all the men were beardless. These strangers visited several villages but never begged for alms. When the locals attempted to communicate with the strangers they only mumbled in an unrecognizable language that the Russian villagers could not understand. So the strangers were then considered eccentric or crazy (if indeed extraterrestrials, a perfect disguise that did not attract too much attention).
Neither village elders nor district policemen detained the strangers. But as was found out later the strangers aroused the suspicion of local representatives and authorities. The strangers seemed to move very quickly between villages and never stayed one night in any of the villages. But the authorities could never corner or pinpoint the whereabouts of the strangers. All of the strangers appeared to vanish soon after October 6, 1848, when a report was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs from the town of Balashov.
This report stated that on the above date at around 2100, there was very bright lighting over the area corresponding with the rumble of thunder which lit the sky. And then at 2200, a blood red colored spot appeared in the center of the sky which was visible for 5 minutes, the spot then took an elongated form, becoming pinkish in color and moving towards the northwest, in half an hour the sky appeared to clear and the red “spot” moved to the west and separated into several dozen cone-shaped columns stretching to the horizon and becoming dark red in color. After that, the north was covered with whitish-red stripes which slowly drifted towards the west. The phenomenon vanished around 2300.
NOTE: This account was forwarded to me by a colleague.
