Was it the MANDELA EFFECT? Precognition, Possibly Intuition?

A woman wonders if she has precognitive or intuitive abilities as a result of an unexplained incident. Could this be another case of the Mandela Effect?
"I had something highly strange occur in 2015 (another incident in a lifetime of inexplicable experiences) and I would appreciate any thoughts that you might share with me concerning this event. I read the obits in my local newspaper occasionally, as I sometimes worry that one of my old friend's parents or someone I have known has passed on and I would want to express condolences (my own parents died suddenly, very close together, and I know how important that expressions of sympathy can be).
This concerns an obit that I read last summer (I noticed it because the woman was a prominent lady who was a high school friend of my mother's, and also the mother-in-law of my son's cousin). She had died of cancer, and it was doubly sad because her granddaughter was going to be the Queen of our local "Rose Festival" the following October. This is a great honor in our city, and the woman herself had actually been a Rose Queen in 1955. Her granddaughter is the daughter of my son's cousin James, so my son and I discussed the news at length. He was getting married in November of that year and was inviting members of that family to his wedding. So I actually shared the news of her death with a few people, and remember that well.
Imagine my surprise when I read the local obits in June 2017 and saw that she had died recently! The story of her death was prominently featured, and I read it, in disbelief and utter shock, again and again. I called my son and he was confused as well, as I had already reported her passing to him two years previous! What can this mean? Did I have visual precognition of her death, 2 years before it occurred? Did I experience a time slip, going into the future to read her obit? Or did time curve back on itself and confuse me with a double death? This event has truly been worrisome to me-am I losing my mind and memory?
The week before Memorial Day in 2017, I had the random thought that a distant great-aunt of mine had passed and called several relatives to inquire about it. No, she was not dead, but no one knew anything about her situation-if she had been ill? Was living with her daughter? (she was 92) But 8 days later l got the news that she had actually died 6 days after my phone calls. What are your thoughts?" MC
NOTE: Precognition, possibly. Intuition, possibly. Was it the Mandela Effect? Who knows? I hear and read similar accounts regularly. It has happened to me as well. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon