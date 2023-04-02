'SLENDER-GUMBY THING' Thrice Seen by Boca Raton, Florida Witness

A Boca Raton, Florida man describes his 3 sightings of, what he describes as, a tall, gray 'Slender-Gumby Thing' in the forest and property behind his parent's house.
I received the following account:
“During August 14, 15 & 16 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida, I saw something reminiscent of a slender man. Obviously, slender man is a creepypasta but this isn’t slender man. There’s a farm behind my house, separated by a canal. The farm stretches maybe about 1000 feet back before it hits a tree line. A couple weeks ago, I was eating dinner and was staring out at the farm. It was maybe 20 minutes until nightfall.
I saw what looked like a really tall, gray version of “Gumby” walk out of the tree line, take two really large lunges, then disappear back into the tree line. It was much too tall to be a person.
It was flat but its legs bent in a way that looked like a plank bending. Like how a piece of wood bows when weight is put on it but springs back up when the weight is taken off. Its body, from where I could see it, was rigid. It didn’t look flexible aside from the legs and the limbs were fairly wide.
The next night, at the same time, the same exact thing happened except my parents were with me. It walked on two legs but it was more like lunges or arching steps than a human walking. I asked them if they saw that and they just said “saw what?”
Then it happened AGAIN the third night. So either my body is giving me random hallucinations in sync with my body’s time clock or there’s some weird 'Slender-Gumby Thing' living on the farm behind my house. I haven’t been home much recently so I haven’t been able to look for it again but if I’m able to. I haven’t seen whatever it was since those three times and was unable to get a photo of it due to how far away it was.
Its movements and stride were consistently the same all three days and it happened at the same time each night. I’ve yet to venture to the farm to look at the area that I saw, but when I do, I’ll take photos of anything that looks interesting or out of the ordinary. This was in the middle of a very populated city so seeing something this outlandish in a human-heavy area was quite strange." HH
NOTE: I heard back from this witness about a year ago. He has not seen the 'thing' since the original sightings. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon