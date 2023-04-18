ROBED SEMI-TRANSPARENT 'LIGHT BEINGS' Encountered in Dunwoody, Georgia

A boy and his mother are walking to the bus stop in Dunwoody, Georgia when they are encountered by several robed semi-transparent humanoids or 'light beings.'
The following account was forwarded to me:
"I was 10 years of age when this incident occurred. I and my family were living in an apartment complex at the time in Dunwoody, Georgia. I was walking with my mother to the bus stop. Suddenly, about 5 to 10 feet away (there was an apartment building about 15 to 20 ft being them) to the right side of my mother and me, there were what seemed to be 2 or 3 of these humanoid beings which were covered in what seemed to be white robes and emitting bright light around their bodies. This bright light is what probably caught my attention in the first place. I pointed to them and asked my mother what those people were, something along those lines. My mother remembered me asking her this but she did not see anything. She told me she just felt a very strong presence. The fact that she was there with me and remembers me asking her these questions is proof to me that it was not a hallucination or dream. One of these beings was standing in front of the other 1 or 2 beings behind it.
I cannot remember the appearance of the beings in the back but I could clearly see the face of the one standing in front. It seemed very human-like, youthful. It had curly hair and a blank stare until it noticed that I was looking at it and then its eyes widened as if it was surprised that I had noticed it observing us. I was not supposed to be able to see them once I and the being in front made eye contact. Everything on their upper torso was white with a grey tone kind of mixture, including their faces. They were almost transparent like one would imagine a typical ghostly figure to be. I mentioned only 'upper torso' because I don't recall them having any hands or legs, including feet. They also seemed to be floating because of this. I turned my head for one second and then quickly back but as I did, I remember seeing them sort of float or hover away back down some stairs that were in the vicinity. I lost site after that.
These beings seemed to be conscience of some sort, aware of their surroundings, and did not want to be seen by me or anyone else but they did seem to be there for a reason. I do not remember anything before or after this event but my mother told me it started off as a normal day and after I got back from school she told me I asked her again about the beings. I have sketches that I have drawn but can't find them at the moment. When I do, I will be sure to send them if needed. In the meantime, if you have any useful information that I could use about what on Earth I saw that day please send me anything as this has been on my mind ever since my early teens. I am now in my mid-20s and although I have had a few unexplained occurrences throughout my life, none of which were as vivid as this was. I have not seen anything, on that level, like that since." L
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Please click the banner above. Thanks.