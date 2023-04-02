REPTILIAN-LIKE, MEMBRANE-WINGED HUMANOID 'MAN-BAT' Observed Over Sydney, Australia

Two Sydney, Australia business partners are walking home when they encounter a Reptilian-like, membrane-winged humanoid flying above the city streets. What did they witness?
I received the following account:
"One night about 3am, while walking home from work to our apartment in Century Towers, Pitt Street, Sydney we saw what we jokingly refer to as 'Man-Bat.' We lived in the then-new Century Towers on the 52nd floor when staying close to work. One of our businesses was “The Penthouse Gentlemens Club” a 24/7 day business that we normally took turns to manage, hence we kept an apartment in the busy city. My business partner Michael was an accomplished accountant, he finished 2nd in the country in tax law and has an IQ of 185. I’m a more normal bloke who had a background in security and also owned a demolition company in Adelaide, South Australia. My point is we were both business-type guys who, although drink on occasion, are not drug users and were very sober on this occasion.
Anyhow that night we were walking home casually enjoying some friendly banter about our day and work. As we crossed the side street to our building I happened to look up, and only about one level or story above us, I clearly saw this humanoid creature gliding with wings fully outstretched. The wings were of membrane-type appearance and the head was scoping left to right as it glided around the corner of the opposite building to our apartment. The head or face wasn’t human. It looked a little bit cone-shaped maybe even slightly reptilian and I didn’t see the eye colour. Quite frankly I was in shock and scared at the same time. It seemed that Michael and I quickened our stride toward our own building and I already had my pass in hand to swipe the security device to open the doors to our foyer. Meanwhile, we had both stopped talking, as we hurried into the well-lit lobby. We both acknowledged the night manager/security on the way to the elevators.
Once inside the lifts, Michael turned to me and said in a higher-than-normal excited voice, “Did you see that? What the f**k was that?" I don’t know what it was and it was many years ago now, in 2005. On occasion I’ve Google searched to see if anyone else has ever reported something similar and today is the first time I have, being your articles.
I have studied various religions, their origins, and Gnostic teachings for many years and have my own theories but it’s all guessing really.
Anyhow thought I’d tell you for your own reference. Alex"
