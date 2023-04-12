Remarkable UFO & ALIEN ENCOUNTER on Rural South-Central Pennsylvania Road

A woman called Art Bell at C2C. She and some friends were returning from a day of shopping, in the late 1950s, and encountered a UFO and its occupants on a rural Pennsylvania road.
“Hello, my name is Theresa Frywinder. I just sent you a message via the wormhole (Art Bell's e-mail), explaining, trying to tell you about an episode that happened in the late 1950s. There were three of us, Mary Jane Robinson, her mother Dorothy Robinson, and myself. We were in rural Pennsylvania, Shippensburg in Cumberland County.
We went shopping in a mall that was a few miles from home. Mary was getting ready to go to nursing school. She was buying a few things and, uh, the stores closed at 9 PM. We were coming back from Shippensburg and Mary hated driving on Interstate 81 so we always took the rural back roads. It was a perfectly clear night, a million stars visible and some moon light. And it was just, you know, a lovely drive.
Then, out of nowhere, there were these lights that came up behind us and Mary thought that somebody wanted to pass so she put her arm out and she said, 'Pass! Pass!' and she slowed down and they didn't pass. But they were close and it was annoying her, so she stopped the car and she said, 'I want to find out what is going on.' And her mother said, 'Mary, don't get out of this car. Just stop. Let them go. Ignore them.' And she said, 'No, maybe something's wrong.'
Ever the caregiver, nurse Mary. I was in the backseat. I got out of the car as well. Mary was 18 and I was 14. So I got out of the car also and I was on the passenger side of the car. Mary was on the driver's side of the car. She walked to the rear of the car and I was already pretty much there. And there was this object. There was no lights this time. When we stopped and got out of the car, the lights were gone. And you couldn't even see where there had been headlights or anything, it was perfectly smooth. It wasn't square, it wasn't like oblong or like a hot dog or anything like that. It sort of had a rise in the center from the top as though it rose and the bottom appeared to be flat and the sides were curved but very smooth. There was not a sound at all, Mr. Bell. Not an engine, not a hum, not a nothing. It was absolutely quiet. (Art asks if she was frightened). No, because we didn't feel threatened. I mean, I actually touched it. I was so fascinated with it because I didn't know what it was made of.
In later years I came to realize that it was like titanium. It was perfectly black and the moonlight made it look shiny. (Art starts rushing her, as always, asking if they took off or whatever) No, we did not take off. Mary starts asking, 'Hello, do you want to talk to us, I'm not afraid.' and I said, 'I'm not afraid either.' I said, 'Would you like to speak to us, would you like to ask us questions? We'd like to answer you questions. Don't be afraid, we're not afraid.' We were kids, you know.
Now Mary's mother is in the front seat crying hysterically, 'Get in the car! Get in the car! I don't like this, I'm frightened!' And Mary's just, 'Ma, shut up!' This is the thing that was amazing, it just lifted straight up without making a sound, it just elevated as if to go up and while it was right in front of it. I mean I wasn't a foot from it and I could put my arm out and touch it and it just lifted straight up and just sort of took off. And as it took off, lights around it started circling, different colours and we could see people inside and we waved. We waved goodbye. (Art asks, human or non-human) They were too far away but they appeared to be human, they had heads, necks, shoulders, arms and, the one thing that Mary said was, 'They don't have five fingers.' and, see, I wasn't looking at the fingers. And, um, we were waving to them saying goodbye and they waved back to us.”
Source: Art Bell's Dark Matter Radio - September 23, 2013
