REFLECTIVE-EYED HUMANOID Encountered in Catalonia, Spain Forest (VIDEO)
The images were captured from a short video that was taken by a Spanish man who was investigating strange sounds coming from the forest near his home in Campdevànol in Catalonia. The sighting was purported to have occurred in June 2006.
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.
Featured in this edition:
I received correspondence in May 2012. It was forwarded by 'John' a retired Federal employee who lives in northern Nevada and who wished to remain anonymous.
The story centers around a bizarre encounter with a terrifying cryptid that John experienced while living with his Grandfather. John later stated to me that the property was in a rural area of Aleppo Township in Greene County, Pennsylvania. He did not want to pinpoint the location but did say that he wanted the post dedicated to his Grandfather - Samuel Hill, who he considers the most remarkable man he has ever known.
John seemed quite sincere in my opinion. He decided to come forth with the account after he had a rather strange encounter a few months previous to writing me (which he did not want to discuss).
I will describe this incident and others in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact usby email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.