Possible PSYCHIC & CLOAKED SASQUATCH Encounter at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, PA

A south-central Pennsylvania man recalls his encounter with, what he believes was, a juvenile Sasquatch that may have been psychic and displayed an ability to cloak or become invisible.
I recently received the following account:
"Hi, Lon. I have read your Sasquatch and cryptid canine reports for south-central Pennsylvania, in particular in the Pine Grove Furnace State Park. I had an unexplained incident at that same location in the spring of 2019. When it occurred I did not understand it at all. It made no sense. A year later I read a book titled 'The Psychic Sasquatch and Their UFO Connection' and thinking back on the event things began to fall into place. I think I scared a juvenile Sasquatch and then it tried to scare me. This is what happened.
I drove south on Pine Grove Rd. and pulled into a spot near Laurel Lake, parked my truck, and got out. I hiked into the nearest woods along an unmarked trail. I carry a rather large revolver in a shoulder holster for self-defense. As I was about to sit down on a stump I unzipped my coat and placed my hand in my gun to check it as it felt shifted. The second I put my hand on it all hell broke loose. There was a loud crashing sound of branches breaking and something heavy hit the ground. I turned and lost my footing and fell to the ground. As I lay there something ran past me. I not only heard it I could feel it in the ground, leaves were falling all around me. I got to my feet looking all around but there was nothing I could see and I quickly left. I hiked back to the parking lot, jumped in my truck, and moved to a different place in the park near Fuller Lake. I went to a picnic table and sat down trying to figure out what just happened.
It was about 2 hours later when as I'm sitting there thinking I heard the sound of about 5 or 6 large trees breaking in half and then a splash in the water. I cannot emphasize enough how loud this was. It sounded like a Mack truck crashing through the woods and into the lake next to me. I jumped up looking around and there was nothing. There were 3 people around me and no one reacted, not even a dog nearby. I was the only one that heard it. From what I have recently read these things can read your mind and project thoughts and images, and sounds to you.
Thinking back on it I believe when I put my hand on my gun something jumped out of that tree and ran like hell, and as strange as it sounds it was invisible. Then it followed me and projected a sound to scare me back. The main reason I believe it was a Sasquatch is that there are tree bends and branch formations in many parts of the park. All of them are perfectly aligned to the north and south. People may never report them there but I think they are very much there." D
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Please click the banner above. Thanks.