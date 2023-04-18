Tuesday, April 18, 2023

'PHOENIX?' 'FIREBIRD?' What Was Recorded in Yellowstone National Park? (VIDEO/PHOTO)

A strange colorful bird was spotted on the Grand Teton National Park live webcam just days after a highly popular area near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park located near Yellowstone National Park has been closed to the public for the immediate future due to concerns over expanding cracks and fissures in a large rock formation. This occurred in June 2018.

While Yellowstone seems to be in a perpetual state of unrest with its Steamboat geyser that erupted constantly and the expanding cracks and fissures at the Grand Teton National Park, the appearance of this colorful bird that resembles the mythological fire bird is at least odd.

The firebird also called a phoenix is a sacred firebird found in the mythologies of many cultures and described as a large magical glowing bird with majestic plumage that glows brightly emitting red, orange, and yellow light, like a bonfire that is just past the turbulent flame.

What was this anomaly?


