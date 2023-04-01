PALE BLACK-EYED CRAWLER HUMANOID Recorded in Abandoned Farmhouse (VIDEO)

On his Youtube channel, Exploring With Danny, Daniel Duffy visits various abandoned and purportedly haunted locations in and around England. Over the years he's had some interesting and sometimes creepy experiences while visiting these locations, though nothing comes close to what happened when he decided to explore an abandoned farmhouse in Accrington.
On May 24, 2021, Duffy uploaded a video titled “SCP-096 | Real Sighting Captured On Camera In The UK The Shy Guy!”. The description reads: “SCP-096 was first discovered by the SCP Foundation in its "natural habitat" near a mountain in an unknown place. The Foundation sent retrieval team Zulu-9 A to capture the creature.
Duffy seemed to be linking his sighting to a fictional character from SCP Wiki. To those not in the know, SCP (or The SCP Foundation) is a fictional collaborative-writing wiki project that includes elements of many genres such as horror, science fiction, and urban fantasy, creating a shared universe of stories. SCP096 aka The Shy Guy (each monster is assigned a containment number), is one of the fictional monsters, a lanky, skeletal creature that will relentlessly pursue and murder anyone who sees its face. “The Shy Guy” seems to have been inspired by “The Rake”, another fictional character created online, which itself seems to have been based on the underground cave-dwelling monsters from 2005's “The Descent”.That said, there have been reports of gangly, skeletal, zombie-like black-eyed creatures in paranormal literature going back some 15 years (if not longer).
Early reports/witnesses/researchers simply described them as zombies, ghouls, Gollums (similar to the creature from the Lord of the Rings), and night crawlers. Most researchers who receive such reports avoid using the term The Rake given its connection to creepypasta though given how it sums up perfectly what people are seeing, others have taken to referring to it as The Rake if only to simplify things.
In the video, filmed sometime in May 2021, Duffy describes how he was given permission by a farmer to search the wooded area of his property. Apparently, a strange creature had been seen by people in the area and a child had gone missing several years earlier so Duffy was eager to investigate. About six minutes into the video, as he makes his way through the foliage in the dark toward an abandoned farmhouse, a strange figure can be seen watching him, though Duffy seems oblivious.
Later, Duffy indicates that he saw something that frightened him. He eventually makes his way to the abandoned home and notices footsteps in the door. The place is a mess, and furniture is strewn about the room. Duffy climbs a ladder to the attic. While inspecting it, he spins around and notices a hand with long nails, and then a figure with large black eyes appears in the attic doorway, blocking Duffy's only escape route. Needless to say, he becomes hysterical. His light turns off briefly in his panic. When it comes back on, the creature is gone. He slowly makes his way to the door and climbs down the ladder. As he tries to sort out what he'd just seen, he makes for the door. As he does, he notices a large open window on his right. As soon as he notices it, a gangly, pale, skeletal figure with large black eyes appears in the window and begins crawling through it. Duffy becomes completely hysterical again and frantically rushes out the door of the home.
Duffy's video was featured on an episode of “Paranormal Caught on Camera” (Season 5, Episode 7) on May 12, 2022. He was also brought on to discuss the experience. Sapphire Sandalo, one of the show's hosts, noticed the creature. “It literally looks like something out of a nightmare. It's way too big. It's way too pale. It's way too gangly to be a person.” Duffy revealed that when he saw the creature at the window, he thought it was going to try to kill and eat him. “I think it was some sort of cannibal.” Real? Fake? You decide.
Source: “SCP-096 | Real Sighting Captured On Camera In The UK The Shy Guy!” Exploring With Danny.Duffy, Daniel. Host. 24 May 2021. Source: “Haunted Connecticut Thrift Store and More”. Paranormal Caught on Camera. Season 5, Episode 7. May 12, 2022.
My book - The Meme Humanoids: Modern Myths or Real Monsters
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon