'MOTHMAN' Still Active Around Point Pleasant, WV & the Ohio River Valley

Even after the Mothman sightings and events in Point Pleasant, WV in 1966-67, incidents are still reported to this day. The following accounts are only a few that I have received over the years.
I received the following accounts:
“I actually live about 35 minutes from Point Pleasant, West Virginia in a little town called Ripley. I have friends in Point that have had some pretty messed up encounters driving through the McClintic Wildlife Preserve. That's where the area they call TNT is located. There are these old ammunition storage bunkers that look like giant igloos and some old worn down and deserted factories. Talk about one hell of a creepy ass place.
My buddy Brian said he and two friends were out there back in 2002 driving around the maze of back roads when they heard something hit the roof of the truck and when they looked out the back glass they could see what looked like a person hanging gliding behind them. It was very dark and they could only make out the outline. He said it followed them and kept hitting the roof for about a mile. They were losing their minds with fear the whole time. The thing was keeping up with them even when they were doing 70 plus in a couple spots. He said he'll never forget that night and I know he wouldn't make something like that up. He's a very devoted Christian and churchgoer." JR
-----
"Hi, Lon - I'll start out by saying that the small town where I grew up, and where all of my family still resides, is in Monroe County, Ohio maybe twenty minutes or so outside of Wheeling, West Virginia. I was talking to my dad on the phone the other night. He told me that last week while driving home from work, he came across something he can't explain. His voice was shaky, unlike I have ever heard him.
He works the night shift at a local coal mine and while driving home from work early one morning around 5:30 am he noticed a large creature crouched down in the road. It had bright red glowing eyes that looked directly at him. He said this creature also had very large wings which were wrapped around it as it crouched. He said he had never in his life seen anything like this. It had really upset him. He proceeded to drive by it, but when he looked behind him, it was gone! He said that he was actually scared to get out of his car when he got home in fear that perhaps it had followed him or was even in his car. After a few very tense minutes, he slowly got out of the car. There was nothing there.
I asked him if he had ever heard of the "Mothman?" He kind of paused, then said that he had never heard of it until he started talking to people about what he had seen. He said that they would say right away "It sounds like you saw the Mothman!" You hear weird stories all the time, and because you don't really know the person who witnessed it, you just shrug it off. Knowing my dad and what a logical thinker he is, I believe he encountered something supernatural. He is usually the one who tries to come up with logical answers for things that are otherwise unexplained. He's very skeptical when it comes to aliens, UFOs, ghosts, etc. For me to talk to him and hear him tell me about this Mothman-like creature was shocking. For this is not like my father.
I will say that I am concerned, for what I understand is that when a person actually witnesses a Mothman, oftentimes bad things happen afterward. There isn't a doubt in my mind that what he saw was 100% true. It has completely made a believer out of me when it comes to the Mothman. I hope for the sake of my father and my family that that isn't true and that he made a mistake of identity." CO
-----
“I saw the Mothman as it flew over my school bus, and I think it was winter of 1966. The school bus driver, Odel Wallace and I were the last ones on the bus, as we had already dropped off all the other kids and were headed toward the end of the school bus route on Big Sixteen Mile Creek in Mason County. I lived another mile past that, I would walk in the morning to the bus, and home from it in the evening. And it flew over the bus and was no more than 100 feet above us, and we could see that the wing span of this thing was about the length of the bus. After it flew over, I looked up into the mirror that the driver used to watch the kids as he drove, he was looking back at me and I said did you see that, he just looked at me and nodded and nothing else was said. I haven't told too many people about this for fear of ridicule and joking bull, but now I'm 65 years old and I don't care what anybody says, I know what I saw was not anything normal. I'm a hunter also, deer hunter/rabbit/squirrel/groundhog/or anything else I can eat that doesn't have antibiotics and human footprints in it, and I've never before seen anything like it, and not since, even though I'm always in the woods. So I know that the dang thing existed, or still exists.” MK
-----
“My family is from Gallipolis, Ohio, the town right across the river from Point Pleasant. About half of my life was spent there, and honestly, I think he's real. I have some family, who live out in the country, and a good number of them have seen Mothman or encountered him. I might have had an encounter, but I'm not 100% sure, only because it was late at night, and it was hard to see. I'd been at the movies, and something swooped in front of my windshield, something big. I heard a scraping sound on the roof of my car, in the AM, 5 scratch marks down to the primer, were in the paint, spaced like human fingernails. One of the creepiest moments of my life, I hadn't believed it before, but I did after that. There aren't any owls in Southeastern Ohio that big, it was bigger than my windshield, about 5' wide by 3.5'. Owls also don't have 5 toes that spread like fingers.” OB
-----
"This is kind of a long story but the creepiest thing happened to me and I really need to tell this story while the details are still fresh in my mind. Although I'm pretty certain I'll never forget it, for some reason I feel like this is important and I need to share.
Last night (May 31 - June 1, 2020) I went to Chesapeake, OH to a friend's house to play music and sing. We jammed until around 3:00 am.
When we left we headed towards Proctorville, OH to take the bridge into Huntington WV. That stretch of road runs alongside the Ohio River. It is dark and there aren't many street lights. So it was dark and last night, it was cold.
We were talking and trying to get the heat going when all of a sudden a tall black figure appeared seemingly out of nowhere on the side of the road, literally right beside my door (passenger side). We were going around 50-60 mph and this thing didn't budge.
I felt it though. No other way to explain it except that it was so close to my door that I felt it. And what I felt was 'wrong.' It was sinister and did not come from a place of good.
It looked like it was about 7-8 feet tall. We were in a pick-up truck, a Dodge Ram I believe. It was so tall that my friend, who was driving, said maybe it was a road work roadwork a black tarp draped over it. It was taller than the truck. It looked shrouded, almost like it had wings but they were wrapped around its body. It appeared out of nowhere and it seemed like it leaned toward the truck as we passed by it. So close that I felt it. Like in my soul and in my skin. So close that if my window had been down I could've touched it. It made me actually shiver as we drove by it. I am an empath and I'm telling you this thing sent me everything it had and it had nothing but darkness to send. I've never felt anything that creepy before. Like to the core. We were both shaken by it. I still am.
My friend wanted to turn around and go back to see what it was. I did not.
Fast forward a little bit. We get to the bridge and of course, it's closed. So we end up having to turn around and go back towards Chesapeake. Which meant we had to go back through that same stretch of road again. And right as we are getting ready to pass another car that thing comes out from behind the car and looked like it was floating or gliding across the road. And it crouched down almost like it was getting ready to pounce or take off. It was then I could see the top of its head which was shiny and black.
My friend said maybe it was a person on a skateboard because of the way it was gliding or floating in the middle of the road. They then proceeded to say that was some Jeepers Creepers sh*t!
All I know is this. It was not a 7 ft person dressed in all black at 3:00 in the morning. This was not human. It was evil and I hope I never experience it again.
Has anyone else seen this figure? If so please let me know. I need to discuss what happened.
Stay safe friends." JC
