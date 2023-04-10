Marauding BIGFOOT Terrorizes Residents in Southern Utah

An unknown creature was terrorizing residents in southern Utah near the Glen Canyon area. A tracker was called in to investigate and confirmed that the beast was a large Bigfoot.
I recently received the following account:
“I grew up in southern Utah near the Glen Canyon area. I encountered something strange down there. I lived out in the middle of nowhere and we had a bunch of dogs. There were a lot of hitchhikers since we lived on a main road that goes through there. My dad was a local police officer and worked long days and stuff.
One night the dog starts barking and he just stuck his gun out the door and he said, 'Hey, go figure out what that is." So I went. We had one dog on each corner of the property. We had an actual pump house to pump water, so we lived that far out of town. I checked the dogs and they were very upset. I got to the one dog and she is cowering down on the ground shaking. I thought she was hurt but she wasn't, just really scared. When I checked on her, I got the distinct feeling that I didn't check behind me very well. So when I started to turn around something stood straight up and ran away from me. I didn't hear anything other than crunching sounds in the dry brush as it was running. We lived on the side of a really steep hill, running right down the side of that incline. On the bottom of that hill were trees and a river. I could hear twigs breaking.
By the time I realized what had gone on, I got to the side of the hill to see where it was going. It made it all the way down (it was a very steep hill). I could hear the tree branches breaking off and I was petrified. I was shaking so bad that if I had wanted to shoot it I wouldn’t have been able to. I was terrified.
My dad called the county sheriff who had a professional tracker/hunter by the name of Billy, and they brought him in. I thought it was a bear because of how big it was. But it ran on two legs.
Billy looked at the footprint impressions. He said, if this was a bear, it was bigger than anything he'd ever tracked and he's been doing it for 30 years. After talking to Billy a bit more, he said that he thought that it was a Bigfoot. He said that he had tracked a few over the years, but this one was much larger.
Yeah, it was terrifying and there were sightings in the area a couple of weeks after that. There were a few instances of property damage and at least 2 sheep being killed. It could have ripped me apart.” V
