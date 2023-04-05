Huge WHITE BAT-WINGED CREATURE Observed in South Africa

South African bird watcher observed a huge unidentified white bat-winged creature flying above him in Doornpoort, Pretoria, South Africa. To this day, he still has no idea what this was.
I received the following account:
"Hi. For years now I have kept silent about a sighting I have had, but after much research, I simply cannot explain what it is I witnessed a few years ago.
A little background on myself. I am an avid Bird Watcher and I am particularly fascinated by birds of prey and have read and owned many books on birds and have gone on many bird-watching expeditions. It is safe to say that I did not mistake my sighting for any bird. I am also a qualified pilot, so I have also learned to judge the distance and size of things in my environment.
Time and place of the sighting. July 2010 around 00:00, Doornpoort, Pretoria, South Africa.
Doornpoort is on the Northern outskirts of Pretoria. My house was less than a mile from Wonderboom Airport. To the north of the suburb is open fields with farms and Platinum mines.
I had not seen my brother in a while and he and his wife came to visit me and my wife. As July is in the heart of the winter in South Africa, we spent most of the time inside. As we both smoke and don't smoke in our house my brother and I went outside every time we wanted to smoke. At about 00:00, we decided to go for a last smoke before going to bed. It was a clear cloudless night and there was sufficient moonlight so the sky was bright.
As we were sitting outside, something in the sky caught my attention. I looked up and saw a creature slowly flying overhead. The thing that most caught me off guard was how white it was. It was so white it almost looked luminescent. It definitely had bat wings and it flapped them very slowly. It was about 70 feet above ground level and it had a wingspan of at least 10ft, but I would say it was between 12 and 14ft. My brother also saw it. After it flew slowly overhead in a southerly direction my brother and I just looked at each other, extinguished our cigarettes, and went inside.
At first, I thought it was some kind of fruit bat, but the only species I could find that was somewhat on the light-colored side that is found in the area was the straw-colored fruit bat, but it is much smaller than the creature I saw and I looked at a lot of videos of them flying since and their wing beats are much faster than the beats of the creature we saw.
Over time I have researched all manner of bats and I cannot find anything that matches what I saw in color and size.
It has been over 7 years but I can still clearly recall what I saw and the fear I felt because of the sheer size of this thing.
Regards, DH"
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon