Herpetologist Encounters HUMAN-LIKE BIGFOOT in the Chattahoochee National Forest

An Atlanta, Georgia herpetologist encounters a supposed Bigfoot while in the Chattahoochee National Forest. From the description, the creature seemed more fearful than aggressive.
The following account was forwarded to me:
“I'm from Atlanta, Georgia and I'm a herpetologist. I travel frequently into the north Georgia mountains, up into the Helen area in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. On this day, I was going there to observe some wildlife that I frequently study. This was last September 2016. It was approximately 5 or 6 o'clock in the evening and as I was going to my usual sites and I observed that there was no wildlife active. I didn't notice it at first but I did later on and as I was walking.
I walked up to a ridge and I noticed there was something diagonal from me. It was on the ground and it wasn't moving. I was about 20 to 25 feet away from it. I moved towards it and it jumped up and spun around very quickly. I realized, you know, this was something very out of the ordinary, something I hadn't seen before. And it was sitting there and it was staring at me and some minutes had passed and, at this point in time, it was making moans or growls. It was making sounds close to that. That's the best way I can describe it. It was man-like. It was approximately 7 and a half to 8 feet tall and 4 and a half feet from shoulder to shoulder. It was very large and bulky. Some might say it was ape-like but in my opinion, due to my studying various wildlife, it was not anything close to being an ape. It was like a man. There was absolutely nothing ape about it. Very muscular. The hands, the best I can describe the hands are about a size 13 or 14 or maybe even larger, as far as trying to fit a ring on it. Very muscular. I cannot stress this enough. You could see the whites of the eyes, unlike other creatures. They were squinted and aggressive. The forehead was not apelike. It was more homo sapiens than ape. It did have full body hair except for the hands and feet. There was hair on the knees and elbows. It had hair like a man. The teeth. I was able to observe the teeth as they were bared most of the time. The teeth were like a man's. They did have 3 or 4 canines but they were worn and pretty nasty. I stood in front of this creature for a significant amount of time. I didn't know whether to run or just stand there or do whatever you do. Definitely, this creature could outrun me. Like I was saying, the hands and the skin were tanned. They weren't black. I wouldn't even say dark brown. They were just tanned. It did have fingernails. Human-like. They didn't have blood on them. I was able to tell that.
This was all happening and as I was observing its hands, he was sizing me up. That's the best way I can describe it. Then picked up a log. I was able to observe that. He was most likely right-handed. I know this is going to be hard to believe but it's true and it chucked it in my general direction. Notice I said 'him.' It did have male sexual organs. I was able to observe that. No tail. It walked upright. It had brownish-reddish hair. It was matted. I'm not 100% sure if it was due to the Georgia clay or if that was his actual hair color. I was able to observe it was a mix of brown and red.
After it chucked the log, at this point in time, I started backing up slowly. It didn't charge me or try to beat me or anything like that I was expecting. I was slowly backing up. There was a strong stench and body odor. Somewhat that of a wet dog. But, I'd say, probably a hundred times stronger. I was backing up and this all happened within 2 minutes. And I slowly started backing up down the ridge and eventually, I got out of sight and I made a beeline back to where I came from.
It was definitely real, beyond a shadow of a doubt. It was what some might say was a Bigfoot, Sasquatch, or whatever. It was not a man. It was not a native creature that's seen every day. Someone might make their own decision about it. That's all I got to say.
There wasn't much to compare it to but about 400 pounds. The forehead was sunken back and the shoulders were more forward. It didn't have a proper human posture. It was definitely leaning more forward than straight up. It's rare to see somebody that would be as muscular as that creature. It was exhibiting more caution, on the verge of aggression. The eyes. I was able to observe the eyes did have more downright fear, but there was aggressiveness there. The eyes were squinted. The breathing was rapid and going by the noises the creature was making, it was threatened.” A
