'GLIMMER MAN' Manifests in Bedroom & Outside of House

A reader forwards two different encounters that he and his niece had with a 'Glimmer Man' entity at his home. What do you think these beings really are? Have you had a similar incident?
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"First encounter: The date is July 14, 2018, two days after my birthday. At the time I and my girlfriend were living with my parents in their old old two-story brick house. Our room was upstairs. It was around 10 or 11 pm at night and I and my girlfriend are laying in bed. Nothing out of the ordinary was going on just a typical night just chilling out in bed.
First of all, let me mention I'm a grown man. Yes still live at my mom's house but still a grown man. I don't get scared easily. I'm not afraid of the dark or the boogeyman but this night is going to test my scaredness. I never even imagined in a million years something like this would ever happen, it was the furthest thing from my mind.
We are lying in bed and my girlfriend had to go downstairs to use the bathroom or something. Mind you, the bedroom light is on I'm lying in bed. The TV isn't on. Haven't watched it at all that day. But all of the sudden this is how I'm going to describe it as close as I can. Well, all of a sudden it feels like my bed is almost shaking or vibrating, in a sense me not understanding what is happening. I start looking around but as soon as I turn my head to the right I can see plain as day a silhouette of a human shape. But this human shape figure you could see straight through. It kind of looked like heat waves but in the distinct shape of a human, no mistake about it.
Ok, let me pause and do a recap. I came to realize that the bed shaking or vibrating was actually me trembling out of the fear way before I even saw anything. It's like my gut feeling was in tune trying to warn me. Back to me seeing the human shape see-through figure. I was just stuck in a stare or gaze of awe when suddenly I watched it walk to the foot of the bed, all the way right to my side of the bed, and in a split second my conscience said, "Get the f*ck up now and run." So, I jumped up and I swear I don't even remember walking down the stairs. I was gone that fast. Now mind you, my mom, my dad, my sister, and my girlfriend are all right there in the dining room when I bolt through the downstairs door. They looked at me and said what's wrong, you are as pale as a ghost. I kind of didn't want to say anything to them because let's be honest what if I told you that I saw a clear person? How the hell are you going to react? But, this is the weird part, we don't mention this to anyone.
About a week later, give or take, my niece comes over. She is 10 at the time and likes riding the four-wheeler trike. So she rides it for a little bit shorter than her usual ride and she comes in and she is pale as a ghost and we ask her what is wrong? What happened? She says please don't think I'm stupid but I saw an invisible person chasing me on the four-wheelers. It had a grown-up body but it was invisible it didn't have any facial features all you could see was just the shape or outline of a human-like body. I instantly got chills over my body. Well, I told her I knew exactly what she had seen because I had a similar experience a week before. I told her you're not crazy, it is real. I don't know what it is but I saw it too.
I have one more encounter with the same invisible shape being 4 years later. I want to say the same one but definitely the same invisible shape entity." EH
-----
