'GARGOYLE' Seen in Camper While Traveling on I-95 in North Carolina

A man and his family are traveling on I-95 south toward Florida. While in North Carolina, a trailer pulls in front of them and the driver observes a large wing, horned silhouette.
I received the following account:
"We were driving home from our vacation in Florida. It was on Saturday, June 3, 2016. Just after dinner, around 8 pm, we were passing through North Carolina on I-95. I was cruising along at around 70 mph when I noticed a large camper in my rearview mirror.
I moved to the right lane and thought nothing more of the vehicle as it passed me on the left. The interior was lit up, and all the blinds were down. I saw several silhouettes of people as the camper pulled ahead of and in front of my vehicle.
As the camper began to pull away, someone stood up in the back, close to the rear door. All of a sudden, a pair of wings unfolded from the person's shoulder blade area. They were wide and membranous, with claws at a couple of points along the top edge. They reminded me of pterodactyl wings or thin bat wings. I could see enough light through them to make out the wing bones.
That's not all. At the top of the man's head were two small curved horns. My first thought was that it was a Gargoyle.
I was shocked, to say the least. My family was asleep at the time. The wings appeared to be real, pulsing and flexing as the person or humanoid moved toward the front of the camper. As I wondered what to do next, the camper pulled off an exit and disappeared. To this day, I'd swear it was a being with real wings." TT
