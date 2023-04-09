FLORIDA SKUNK APE Saves Man From Certain Death in the Everglades

A man named Anthony Cross wrote about the time Bigfoot saved him from certain death. The incident occurred in the Florida Everglades after the witness had sustained a severe injury.
“It's 1982 and I just ended my time in the Army. After getting home I found nothing had changed. That and my experiences in the service left me in a poor mental state. I love the outdoors of camping from an early age so I foolishly decided that camping in the Florida Everglades would give me the peace of mind I desperately needed.
After three days I had enough. I packed up my gear and headed out only to realize that I had somehow gotten myself lost. There were about seven hours of daylight left so I climbed the tallest tree I saw to get my bearings. The tree was pretty thin and just as I saw the way I needed to go, I slipped down and fell above 16 feet. My knee and ankle were sprained very badly and the pain was nearly unbearable. I limped as far as possible in the direction I needed to go but soon I couldn't stand the pain anymore. Finding the path leading out, I sat and started scooting backward as best I could. It was hard going as the path was made of crushed shells and gravel.
An hour later and I saw a large cat come out of the bush. It slowly started towards me much like a house cat does when he sees a bird. Feeling very vulnerable and unarmed, I knew I was in deep sh-t. Each time I scooted backward, it would lunge and sort of flop its front paws. Craziest thing I ever saw. It was about 10 yards from me when from my right came a rock about the size of a softball, flying horizontally like a missile. It struck the side of the cat's head so hard that aside from literally exploding, it folded around backward and slapped its body. I heard the crunch and saw the blood mist on impact. I swear every single word is absolute truth.
I looked to the right and saw HIM standing there just inside the tree line; massive dark hair covered except his face. It was dark but easily human-like we made eye contact and I felt very calm. To this day I can't be sure if I heard or just felt safe but I “heard” that word inside my head. I look back at the cat. I thought it made a gurgling sound. I still don't know but when I turned my back, my savior was gone.
I was replaying everything in my mind when I heard a crack at five o'clock. As I turned toward the sound, a long thin stick came flying out of the trees, landing a few feet behind me. I never saw or heard him after the first moment but I was positive he threw me a crutch to help me get on my feet and make it out.
Over the years I held the experience to myself alone knowing I’d be locked up if I told anyone. There are bad apples in every species but people need to understand they have compassion for us unless attacked.”
Transcribed Source: "It Tried To Take My Wife", And a New Trail Cam Photo”. The Facts By Howtohunt.Com
