Fishermen Encounter 'GLOWING HUMANOIDS' Around Rhode Island Reservoir

Two friends were in a fishing tournament in Smithfield, Rhode Island. They continued fishing into the night. They then began to observe 'glowing humanoids' gathering along the edge of the lake.
I received the following account:
"A friend and I were fishing in an evening-friendly bass tournament on 7/2/1992 from 3pm-9pm at Smith and Sayles Reservoir in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The fishing picked up as the tournament ended. So I convinced my friend to go back out for a night bite.
Somewhere around 11pm, we were fishing at the end of a peninsula facing the shore with a dark empty house on the land. It was very quiet but I thought a helicopter was coming down in the cove behind the house where we couldn't see. But no noise. I gestured to my friend but when the lights dimmed we excused it as vehicle lights must have come down the road and backed away (but we had never seen a vehicle).
We continued fishing towards the shore in plain view of the house when I noticed what looked like children playing with flashlights moving frantically in one of the rooms of the house through the windows. My fishing partner and I decided people must have come home to the house (even though we had never seen a car or people) and the power must be turned off in the house.
We continued fishing although we had never seen or heard anyone, There was an abnormally (7 foot) tall human-shaped figure with a smaller child-size human-shaped figure with the larger one looking like it was holding a flashlight looking for frogs and such at the water's edge. The odd thing was the way they were illuminating, almost like a glow in the dark? But we dismissed that as the flashlight reflected off the water back at them strangely.
Just then we noticed about 15 to 20 glowing-shaped figures all on the shore facing us all different sizes and we got freaked out because there was never any noise this whole time and we were close enough to have heard people walking in the brush near shore. Just as we were getting scared and contemplating leaving, the flashlight the first big human-like figure was holding shined directly toward our boat. My partner said to start the motor and "Let's get out of here!" As I was starting to set the choke and pull the cord of the small 5hp outboard motor, the flashlight levitated across about 30-40 yards of water as I was keeping half an eye on it and starting the motor! When it turned over and I put it in gear, I looked up and the light was about 8 feet above our small boat! I never looked back and it was a short 3-minute ride back to the boat ramp.
We hurried, throwing the boat in the van, and got inside the van in shock. All the dogs on the lake were barking loudly (we never heard a dog before this). My friend made me promise not to tell anyone and I haven't...until now." M
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon