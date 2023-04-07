Friday, April 07, 2023

Documentary WEREWOLF FOOTAGE From WWII German Soldiers? (VIDEO)

This footage is claimed to be from 1942 when a group of German soldiers came across the corpse of an apparent 'Werewolf' or some type of canine cryptid.


A comment from Adler Armory states:

"The film references 1942 but that pattern wool field cap was not introduced until 1943 and the 4 pocket Waffen SS "Peas" or "Erbsen" didn't get to the field until late 1943 and early 1944. Matter of fact it's sometimes referred to as the 44 Dot pattern.  Soldiers aren't wearing belts. The M43 Field Caps look black, making the soldiers Panzersoldaten or Tankers. But Tankers wore a different style of uniform in both the black (or field gray in some cases) wool and the camo, they were issued shorter double-breasted uniform jackets collectors call a Panzerwrap. I think this is just some post-war creation with artificial aging effects."

Another comment states:

"If this is real, that's a female. It has breasts and is much smaller than a male. Probably a young female. Also, it's likely a canine cryptid aka a dogman. Wolf cryptids do exist but they do not change forms like the Hollywood versions. They're also bigger than canine cryptids. A real wolf cryptid stands about 10-12 ft tall fully grown. Canine cryptids stand about 6-8 ft tall for adult females and 7-9 ft tall for adult males."

I tend to agree with these assessments. Lon

-----

