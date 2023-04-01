'Do You Believe That I'm Being Abducted?'

After almost a decade, an experiencer eventually contacts me about continuous events, that include physical marks on their body and other unexplained incidents. Are they being abducted?
"Sir - I am 43 years old and come from a military family, with my maternal grandfather having possible ties to the US Government and other extraordinary facts about him. Since the beginning of July 2013, I have had more obvious signs that something is going on while we sleep.
On the morning of July 1, 2013, I woke up feeling more exhausted than usual. While walking to the restroom, I noticed a triangular-shaped (series of dots) bruise on my thigh, just above the right knee. Thinking that it was curious to have that shape there. About a week later, I had one on my other leg, the same shape and same size, and was more toward the inside of my thigh.
I wake up with various bruising and that sort of thing, but never think that much about it. These things were coming to be more frequent and definitely more blatant. On the morning of August 17, 2013, I woke up to having a badly bloodshot (left) eye. It felt like I had something scratched it, even after it has appeared to heal. I also had small bruises and a strange series of puncture holes in a crescent shape on the top of my left thigh. The previous year, I can’t give you a date, but sometime before September 2012, I woke up to a feeling like there was something in my left ear. I find it more than coincidental that this is my left thigh (crescent-shaped puncture wound), left ear, and left eye. I have not been to a doctor for several reasons. I don’t have insurance, I don’t like doctors, and I am afraid of what they might think and what they will do to me.
On Sunday, August 31, 2013, one of my dogs who sleeps in my bedroom woke me up at about 4 am in a panic. She was attempting to hide behind the nightstand, and panting. I took her to the emergency vet, and they found nothing wrong with her. That is when I decided to do more research and look for investigators, support groups, etc. Whatever was happening, it also affected my animals, and that is not okay. They cannot speak for themselves and I have no memories of anything, so I need to find out. I am finding it difficult to find anyone locally.
It started almost 10 years ago and is still occurring, but to a lesser degree. Do you believe I am being abducted? If you can offer any help, I'd appreciate it." KL
