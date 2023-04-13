Creepy LONG-LEGGED DOG Manifests in Woman's Apartment (SKETCH)

On March 31, 2023, Ashley Golish wrote to Jim Harold's Virtual Campfire - Share Stories of Ghosts, Cryptids, UFOs Facebook Group. She wanted to share a strange experience she had recently involving a weird-looking dog in her apartment. She included a picture of her dog and a hand-drawn image of a creature.
Storytime: My best friend is a dog named Nessie, and she follows me absolutely everywhere I go. She is a 7-year-old, black lab/ sheltie mix, who is the light of my life! Anywho, I woke up in the middle of the night, to use the restroom, and she didn’t follow me.. weird.. but not the first time. I assumed she was in deep puppy sleep. I finish my business, walk into the living room, to get to the bedroom, and I see Nessie! The light is low but I have multiple Tarantula terrariums that stay lit 24/7.
But 15 feet in front of me is a black dog standing on my couch. It takes a step off the couch and its legs were HUGE! Now, I’ve not experienced much paranormal stuff, but I have trained my whole life for this! At this exact moment, I have envisioned a million ways. FINALLY A PARANORMAL ENCOUNTER! I’ve planned out what I would do in a spooky situation and it is: “confrontation”. Whatever I see, I know I will be terrified but I will confront it! I will try to touch it, talk to it, we are doing the thing!
So, I’m looking at it and realizing it wasn’t my dog! Acknowledged in my head that this is paranormal and crazy as all heck! I acknowledge that I am not scared but that is scary. I then thought I should go to bed and that’s what I did.
Attached is a not-so-good drawing on a napkin with said strange dog. I didn’t expect my experience to be a dog with extra long legs! I was prepped for like a woman wearing 1800s garb or a shadow silhouette of a person. The thought to go to bed was definitely out of character for me. Like completely out of character.
Source: Ashley Golish, Jim Harold's Virtual Campfire - Share Stories of Ghosts, Cryptids, UFOs Facebook Group, March 31, 2023.
