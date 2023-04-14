Couple Photographs HUGE SASQUATCH in South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains (PHOTO)

A South Carolina couple was hiking through the Blue Ridge Mountains near the North Carolina border. They encounter a large Sasquatch that roared at them. They were able to get a photograph.
"I've had this picture for a while but was too scared to share. The First Nations person who saw the photo stated to me it was in fact the real deal. The only reason I'm writing you sir is that I believe people need to see this.
My friend John had taken a lady friend for a hike near a lake in South Carolina heading into the Blue Ridge Mountains and then into North Carolina. This area is about as rough as we have. They had been walking for around an hour. John said he had that 'being watched' feeling for a while but wasn't too worried because he had brought his .44 Magnum with him.
They stopped walking so they could take a break. John walked over to a tree slightly off the trail and relieved himself. Big mistake. That's when the Sasquatch screamed at him with that high pitch scaring him to death tone. It then followed up with a deep bass roar that you could feel in your chest. It grabbed a tree and was shaking it back and forth violently. Somehow they're able to get one picture, one only. Maybe she already had the camera up and it was just luck. I don't know.
John stated they ran as hard and as long as they could back. They weren't followed as best he could tell. John said he never even thought to pull out his pistol, just to run. Whatever they saw scared him bad. it was not a black bear, not a regular human either. You can see the hair almost glistening. I can make out a right nipple and you can see the cut in its chest. Long muscular arms, flat bulbous nose, no neck, dome head, etc.
The date was February 25, 2021."
Transcribed Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1y5oqVFjhEc
