Couple Experiences BIZARRE INCIDENTS & ENTITIES at Lake Storey, Illinois

On 7/2/2020 at 22:20 local time in Galesburg, Illinois. The unidentified object fell onto the trail, then entities were seen. Some bizarre things have been happening to the couple.
I recently received this report:
"Lake Storey is located here in Galesburg. We like to go on walks at night out there and never had any problems other than raccoons pestering us. So on the night of July 2, 2020, we get to this really dark part of the trail that's kind of deeper in the woods. And we heard something very large falling like it was going to land on our heads. I yanked her out of the way and look back and see something almost hit the ground (but don't.) I don't know how else to explain it but then it was gone. I chalked it up as shadows playing tricks on me or something. She thought it was weird and she doesn't believe in anything paranormal, UFO, or spiritually related.
Then a few days after that we are walking again in the same area and something very similar happens. We could hear something dripping through the trees kind of violently. Every time we just kind of brush it off but we're really freaked out.
So then just a few days later we go out walking again and get to the same exact spot on the trail. We look and there is something about 4 feet tall standing about 30 feet in front of us. At first, I thought it might have possibly been a deer but she saw it too. I told her to give me her flashlight really fast. She gave it to me I shined it, but there was no deer. Before I could even get a flashlight on it this thing it was ripping through the woods at a very fast pace.
I don't know who to call. The police would all think I'm a crazy person and I don't want to jeopardize my family. Unless there is a methed-out naked midget in the woods throwing stuff and stalking us I don't know what else to say. We are really freaked out. We have encountered something in the same spot three different times.
This location is the deep spot of the woods at Lake Storey on the far end like you were heading out towards the country. I know whoever is reading this probably thinks I'm a nut and I would too. I've talked to a few people and one person told me to contact you." M
NOTE: I contacted the eyewitness today. He and his girlfriend are still a couple. They no longer go to the location. Both have experienced vivid dreams and out-of-body incidents during the past 2 1/2 years. At this point, it is hard to determine what they had actually experienced. He did tell me that he contacted other reporting agencies and sites but to no avail. Lon
