Cloaked 'PREDATOR-LIKE' LIZARD HEAD HUMANOID Observed in Tree

A married couple is sitting on their porch when both observe a semi-transparent figure high in the neighbor's pine tree. The wife describes it as being similar to the cloaked 'Predator' from the film franchise.
"It was a late summer afternoon in 2017. My husband and I were sitting on our sun porch. It's a side porch that looks out over a driveway and towards our neighbor's property where he has a humongous pine tree. My husband asked me, 'Do you see what I see?' It just so happened that I did. He never described what he was looking at but pointed and following that, I saw a creature like that in the movie 'Predator.'
It was transparent, kneeling, and looking at us from a perch high up in the tree. You could only see an outline when it moved. It appeared weightless because it was up so high in the tree. Those branches couldn't hold much weight. It was just staring at us and when it realized that we saw it, it went behind the main body of the tree and disappeared. This was the first time my husband is seeing anything with me and so it changed his whole perspective. Of course, he is more open-minded and not too quick to dispute when I share things I've seen now. He is ex-military and has been all over the world. But this was at home where he saw something that couldn't be explained. We both saw it without a doubt.
Those semi-invisible beings, I don't know for certain what they are. We both have theories. What I know for certain is that they look like the cloaked alien in the movie Predator, when it was in transparent or invisible mode. It had a lizard-shaped head."
NOTE: It's interesting how some phenomena that are shown in films are later seen by eyewitnesses. Is it a 'tulpa' effect or did the original creators have a similar encounter? In the years since the original film, there have been many sightings of these 'Glimmer Men' throughout the world, but more so in North America.
The 'Predator' franchise was originally created by brothers John and Jim Thomas. I have attempted, over the years, to gather insight as to how they came up with the cloaking concept. So far, I still have no tangible information.
Several witnesses that the Chicago Mothman investigative team and I have talked to have described the winged humanoids as being similar to the 'Jeepers Creepers' creature as well. Do these memes or tropes from films, the internet, and pop culture influence what witnesses observe? What are your thoughts? Lon
Transcribed Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-UsFKQ_WtA
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon