Chicago's Little Village Plaza WINGED HUMANOID Eyewitness Comments

The following comments were received after the posting of the Little Village winged humanoid sighting at the Little Village Plaza on Sunday, February 5th, at about 11:00 PM.
"I live 2 hours west of the city. Summer of 2005 I was driving through Loves Park on Riverside when something flew over my car. At the time of me noticing it, I heard something say my name very loudly right next to me as if it came from in my car.
Fall of 2009. I was outside of my apartment smoking a cigarette when I saw something fly over the building about 20 feet in the air. Had a huge wingspan and seemed like a Pterodactyl just flew over me.
Both instances were very quick and it freaks me out to this day. These are the things I think about every time I see Chicago Mothman stories." RK
"I reside in this general area. About 1 year ago, I was driving through the town of Barrington Hills northwest of Chicago. As I drove east around maybe 6-630? It was dawn and light began to emerge from the east as sunrise.
I proceeded east on 62/Palatine Road and saw some gigantic flying ? in the sky, almost staying and keeping up with the night that was departing. The creature definitely changed directions and appeared to be like a plane. I knew it wasn't because of how SLOW it seemed to go at times.
I tried to get a picture with my cell but it was fruitless. Too far. But 100%, here is a creature aloft here or some party that has some 2023 flying suit platform that is huge. It was big enough for me to see and it was 5+ miles away. Chasing the horizon west." D
NOTE: The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team will attempt to follow up on these sightings. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
