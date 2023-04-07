Friday, April 07, 2023

Chicago's Little Village Plaza WINGED HUMANOID Eyewitness Comments

The following comments were received after the posting of the Little Village winged humanoid sighting at the Little Village Plaza on Sunday, February 5th, at about 11:00 PM.

"I live 2 hours west of the city. Summer of 2005 I was driving through Loves Park on Riverside when something flew over my car. At the time of me noticing it, I heard something say my name very loudly right next to me as if it came from in my car.

Fall of 2009. I was outside of my apartment smoking a cigarette when I saw something fly over the building about 20 feet in the air. Had a huge wingspan and seemed like a Pterodactyl just flew over me.

Both instances were very quick and it freaks me out to this day. These are the things I think about every time I see Chicago Mothman stories." RK

-----

"I reside in this general area. About 1 year ago, I was driving through the town of Barrington Hills northwest of Chicago. As I drove east around maybe 6-630? It was dawn and light began to emerge from the east as sunrise.

I proceeded east on 62/Palatine Road and saw some gigantic flying ? in the sky, almost staying and keeping up with the night that was departing. The creature definitely changed directions and appeared to be like a plane. I knew it wasn't because of how SLOW it seemed to go at times.

I tried to get a picture with my cell but it was fruitless. Too far. But 100%, here is a creature aloft here or some party that has some 2023 flying suit platform that is huge. It was big enough for me to see and it was 5+ miles away. Chasing the horizon west." D

NOTE: The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team will attempt to follow up on these sightings. Lon

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TWITTER

-----

YOUR SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED! THANKS

-----



Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.

Featured in this edition:

A young woman was out in the evening selling cable and WIFI services to customers at their homes in Cape May, New Jersey. As she goes to the next house, she unexpectedly encounters a huge canine-like cryptid.

After a while witness begins to wonder if the residents of Cape May are aware of the cryptid canine, and if are they actually hiding its presence.

I will describe this incident and others in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

UFO Spotted Flying Near Russian Nuclear Plant Spooks Local Authorities

Woman spots 'ghost' lurking in empty Concorde cockpit at Bristol’s Aerospace Museum





Subscribe & Join the Chat Group





PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
 
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,