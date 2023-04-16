CHICAGO MOTHMAN? Two Flying Cryptids Recorded by City Resident (VIDEO)

May 2019 / Chicago, Illinois, U.S. / May 2019. Ken Ross was sitting on his front porch in Chicago, Illinois enjoying the day when he and his neighbor looked up and noticed a black amorphous unidentified flying object in the sky. After watching it for some time, Ken broke out his cell phone and began recording. What he captured is truly bizarre.
In the video, a huge dark shape can be seen flying around in the cloud-covered sky from right to left. It is soon joined by a second smaller entity that looks just like it. Ken and his neighbor can be heard talking in the background, noting its funny shape, and how slow and erratic it's moving. “That's no helicopter. There are two of them! One of them is following the other one. The other one is way up there,” Ken can be heard to say.
At first, they appear to be solid but then they start to change shape in real time becoming almost cryptid-looking, with visible moving wings. Ken's tape was featured on an episode 'Paranormal Caught on Camera' which aired on July 12, 2020. He was interviewed about what he filmed: “I was in awe. We jumped off the porch and were like man, a UFO, you know what I'm saying? So it was something exciting to us... to bear witness to something like that. We're from an urban area of Chicago... it was something shocking. For us to witness something, you know, you hear about it all the time in rural places, you know, Wyoming, Arizona, some places like that, but in Chicago... east side of Chicago? It was something strange and unknown.”
On whether or not it was some type of conventional object, Ken was adamant that it wasn't. “It wasn’t nothing man-made as far as airplane, you know, helicopter, balloon or anything like that, even the way it was moving and the distance that it was flying, it wasn't a drone.”According to Ken, the objects hovered overhead for about 30 minutes before disappearing into some clouds.
The 'Paranormal Caught on Camera' hosts were equally confused by what they were seeing. Host Sapphire Sandalo (of the 'Something Scary Podcast') noted that its shape was “very peculiar”. She added, “It doesn’t look like a plane or a helicopter, like something recognizable. It's also too big to be a bird. The way that it's moving, it looks like it's moving very very fast across the sky.”
Host Derek Hayes (of the 'Monsters Among Us Podcast') pointed out its seeming shape-shifting ability: “These dark objects seem to change shape every couple frames. I don’t know if it's a tumbling object or if it's just so weirdly shaped that every little corner looks different but its definitely disorienting.”
Mark Screuman (of 'Weird NJ' Magazine) doubted that it was the usual culprit in these types of cases - a drone. “Drones usually, you know, they're level, and they move around. These things seem to be, like, all over the place.”
Host Rachel Evans wondered if they might actually be creatures of some type. “It looked like a cryptid to me. Did you see that it was in motion and that its shape of it was moving with the motion? It seemed to be flapping in some weird way.”
Host Aaron Sagers (of the 'Talking Strange Podcast') went one step further, wondering if Ken's sighting was somehow connected to the Chicago Phantom sightings. “I'm gonna go out on a limb here. This is a little bit crazy but there have been Mothman sightings in Chicago. I don’t know who is flying over those skies but that was what came to mind when I was watching this.”
Source: “Flying Cryptid Over Chicago and More”. Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 3, Episode 1. TV Show. Blue Ant Media. July 12, 2020
NOTE: We continue to follow leads in this investigation. There have been a few interesting reports lately that we are following and researching. 'Unsolved Mysteries' will be filming an episode for the upcoming season this summer. Tobias, Manuel, & I will be detailing our investigation for the episode. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map
