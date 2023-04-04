Tuesday, April 04, 2023

CATTLE MUTILATIONS Blamed on 'ALIENS' by Queensland Couple

An Australian couple believes that aliens are to blame for a series of mysterious cattle mutilations on their property. The ranch has been plagued by weird incidents for the last 18 years.

A mutilation mystery is playing out on a remote Central Queensland property after a number of cows were found dead in inexplicable circumstances.

Over 18 years, graziers Judy and Mick Cook say 20 cows have been killed in the same strange manner on their Eungella property – organs removed with surgical precision, without a trace of blood left at the scene.

The most recent death was six months ago, according to The Daily Mercury, when the couple found the carcass of a cow with its udder, cheek, and tongue cleanly removed. And, once again, there was no blood or marks of movement at the scene.

The “only explanation” they can come to for the mutilations is as strange as the crimes themselves: aliens.

“How is it happening? It must have something that lifts it up and puts it down and doesn’t leave any marks” Mrs. Cook told The Daily Mercury.

“(Aliens are) the only explanation I have got.”

The baffled cattle owners told the publication they previously never believed in the supernatural, but started to think it could be something not-human after seeing “really strange lights in the sky around our property.”

“One night there was a light in the distance, very bright, we couldn’t tell how close it was,” Mr. Cook said.

“It looked like it was just on the boundary of the property where I had found a mob of cattle out that way the next day who looked terrorized and they started running as soon as I got close to them, which was very strange.”

The couple, who run 1100 cattle on a 14,600-hectare property west of Eungella, about 80km west of Mackay, is not isolated.

Source

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TWITTER

-----

YOUR SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED! THANKS

-----



Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.

Featured in this edition:

A young woman was out in the evening selling cable and WIFI services to customers at their homes in Cape May, New Jersey. As she goes to the next house, she unexpectedly encounters a huge canine-like cryptid.

After a while witness begins to wonder if the residents of Cape May are aware of the cryptid canine, and if are they actually hiding its presence.

I will describe this incident and others in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----



A Paranormal Life welcomes Richard Moschella, who is a paranormal investigator, intuitive, & writer. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

Richard Moschella is a paranormal investigator, intuitive, and writer from Morris County, New Jersey. He is the owner and team leader of the New Jersey Paranormal Project an organization he founded back in 2007, his goal was to research and investigate spirit. Though the New Jersey Paranormal Project has gotten to work with some of the best experts in the paranormal field, spiritualists, and mediums. 

The New Jersey Paranormal Project can be seen on YouTube and anyone can view the case files and be a part of the investigation. Richard is also a writer, author, and lecturer. His latest book is titled 'Case Files of the Paranormal.'

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Repeating radio signal leads astronomers to an Earth-size exoplanet

Exorcist Warns Bizarre Christian Spirit Board is 'Trap from the Devil'





Subscribe & Join the Chat Group





PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

SiteCounter