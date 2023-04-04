CATTLE MUTILATIONS Blamed on 'ALIENS' by Queensland Couple

An Australian couple believes that aliens are to blame for a series of mysterious cattle mutilations on their property. The ranch has been plagued by weird incidents for the last 18 years.
A mutilation mystery is playing out on a remote Central Queensland property after a number of cows were found dead in inexplicable circumstances.
Over 18 years, graziers Judy and Mick Cook say 20 cows have been killed in the same strange manner on their Eungella property – organs removed with surgical precision, without a trace of blood left at the scene.
The most recent death was six months ago, according to The Daily Mercury, when the couple found the carcass of a cow with its udder, cheek, and tongue cleanly removed. And, once again, there was no blood or marks of movement at the scene.
The “only explanation” they can come to for the mutilations is as strange as the crimes themselves: aliens.
“How is it happening? It must have something that lifts it up and puts it down and doesn’t leave any marks” Mrs. Cook told The Daily Mercury.
“(Aliens are) the only explanation I have got.”
The baffled cattle owners told the publication they previously never believed in the supernatural, but started to think it could be something not-human after seeing “really strange lights in the sky around our property.”
“One night there was a light in the distance, very bright, we couldn’t tell how close it was,” Mr. Cook said.
“It looked like it was just on the boundary of the property where I had found a mob of cattle out that way the next day who looked terrorized and they started running as soon as I got close to them, which was very strange.”
The couple, who run 1100 cattle on a 14,600-hectare property west of Eungella, about 80km west of Mackay, is not isolated.
