BLACK 'SPIDERMAN' HUMANOID Encountered in Arizona Desert

An Arizona man, who claimed to have seen the 'Phoenix Lights,' also had another bizarre encounter, with a creature that he described as looking like the 'Black Spiderman.'
The following account was forwarded to me:
When the witness was in high school, he and some friends would drive out into the desert outside of Phoenix to a secluded area known to locals as the “ravine.” Essentially the ravine was a monstrous man-made hole, with perfectly flat walls running down all four sides, so deep into the ground that it was hard to see the bottom. The walls had no ledges and it was nearly impossible to climb in or out of. Think of a giant square-shaped well in the middle of the desert.
One moonlit night, they were all gathered around the hole drinking and partying, as they were prone to do on occasion. They were tossing rocks and beer cans down the ravine when suddenly they all heard something strange. It sounded like it was coming from somewhere deep in the bottom of the hole. Their flashlight was a little help, as it was just too deep to see all the way to the bottom. The witness immediately assumed it was a bird or, possibly, some other animal that had fallen in but wasn't sure. Suddenly, they heard whatever this thing was coming up the other side. But how?
“There is no way a bear or a deer or a bobcat or any four-legged animal could climb that thing unless it was a spider. That's the thing... We saw it! We saw it! The best way to describe it; you know the Black Spiderman? The evil Spiderman? The one in the black? That's what it looked like. It looked like a human. Whatever it was, it had arms and it had legs. And it ran in a diagonal motion, in a zig-zag motion, and it ran up. It shifted to the side and zig-zagged back and ran up again.
I swear to God, I have no idea WTF it was. It definitely wasn't a person. I can tell you that. There's no way a bear or any other animal could get up that unless it had wings. Okay, there's nothing to grab onto. I know it was real. I saw it! As it crawled up, rocks and sand were falling. It made noises. The actual thing didn't make noises but rocks and the sand that fell made noises. We freaked out. The thing zig-zagged out, when it got to the top, it took off and we couldn't see it anymore. We just looked at each other and said, 'It's time to go. Let's go!' and we all took off. I don't know what it was. Don't have a clue but it was weird.”
