Thursday, April 06, 2023

BLACK-EYED KIDS Encounter Gets Really Weird!

A Birmingham, UK resident comments on an encounter with black-eyed kids who had been outside playing in the rain. When they approached him and insisted on going into his house, things got strange.

I received the following account:

“My name is Ali and I'm from Birmingham, UK. It was April 2017 and it had been raining pretty heavily for a few days so there hadn't been any children playing outside. However, on my way back home from work, it must have been around 6:30 or 7:00 PM, I saw two children playing in the rain. I thought nothing of it since I did it as a child. It always rains in the UK so we just learn to adjust to it sometimes.

A few hours later, I was leaving my house to go to the gym as I do most evenings and these two kids are still playing in the exact same spot. I thought maybe their parents told them to not move too far away from the house which made sense. So I just carried on my way.

I was returning home from the gym and it was now 9:35 PM exactly and these kids were still there. Only this time they acknowledged that I had seen them and the younger of the two approached me and simply asked if I would let them in because it was raining and their parents weren't home. I was going to let them in until I saw their eyes. They were completely black. The entire eye – black as coal!

The brother began to approach. It looked as though he was older. The younger sibling was defiant and definitely in charge. She asked again, this time with more anger in her tone. 'Just let us in!' I stood frozen in fear, so I said, 'Let me get you some help' and then I turned away and sprinted to my house, locked the door, and ran to the window upstairs. I could see the kids still there. Now, this is where it gets weird. I took out my phone and thought, let me take a Snapchat of this and warn others.

As soon as I took the picture, they both looked up into the window like they knew what I was doing and my phone, which was 65% battery at the time, just died. I plugged the charger in and nothing. It wouldn’t even turn on. It's just dead. I look back out the window and the kids were gone.

The next day I went knocking on the doors of my neighbors and none of them had children except one couple who had one child but is only six months old. I definitely believe I had an encounter with something else.” AF

