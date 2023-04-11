Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Are BLACK-EYED KIDS Alien Beings? Encounter Results in Possible Abduction & Lost Time

A Minnesota resident recounts his encounter with 2 black-eyed kids. During the incident, he experienced lost time and apparently disappeared since his wife had been searching for him.

"I just read one of your black-eyed people stories. I thought I'd write to you about an experience I had.

One evening during the summer of 2019 I went outside on my porch to smoke a cigarette. It was still light out. I live near Rochester, Minnesota. There is a small hill directly across the street from my house, and I noticed two kids (a young boy and a girl) walking up the hill. They stopped and looked back at me, but I got a bad feeling about them. They were wearing dark blue vinyl windbreakers with hoods and as I looked closer, I could see that their eyes were black.

They started to walk down the hill and come across the street walking directly toward me. I was cordial and introduced myself to them. They continued to advance toward me. I was getting scared, so I quickly went back into the house. I asked my wife if she heard me talking to the kids. She heard nothing, so I just put it out of my mind.

The evening was quiet and my wife and I went to bed around 11 PM. After several minutes of laying in bed, I started to feel strange. I looked towards the window (we have a one-floor ranch-style house) and saw the girl standing outside his window. I freaked out and went to make sure the doors were bolted. When I got to the kitchen door, I could see the boy standing on the back porch. I ran back to the bedroom and grabbed my 45. automatic. I just assumed that they were attempting to break in. By that time I was extremely scared. I went to pick up the telephone to call 911, but the next thing I remember was waking up in bed the next morning. It was just after 6 AM.

My wife was awake and looked at me. 'Where did you go last night?' I told her I didn't go anywhere. She said that she heard the back door close around midnight and that she went to see what was going on. She said that she couldn't find me. I told her what had happened and she thought that I hiding something from her. I still don't know what happened. I've read about 'lost time' and 'alien abduction.' But I always believed it was bunk. I still don't really believe it. Were these black-eyed kids aliens? BTW, I no longer smoke. I just don't have the urge anymore. Why? I have no idea, but I had smoked for almost 30 years." KL

