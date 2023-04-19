After Visiting ROSWELL CRASH SITE President Truman Ordered Cover-up

President Harry Truman visited the site of the alleged flying saucer crash in Roswell, New Mexico, to ensure that the incident was covered up from the public.
The following information was forwarded to me:
"Roswell, NM: My uncle (Wayne Schell) was a personal bodyguard to Pres. Harry S. Truman in 1947. They both went to Roswell at the insistence of POTUS Truman in July 1947 after sneaking out of the White House disguised as press. My uncle said they met a Major Easley at the crash site. Major Easley promised the President that nothing from the crash would remain."
This statement was submitted by William Sells, from Noblesville, Indiana, whose profile says he is a retired "specialist" at the National Security Agency (NSA), said his uncle Wayne Schell had been a personal bodyguard to President Truman and had told him in the 1960s about the secret operation, which involved the use of a "double" of President Truman. Could this be true?
Stated later to the Daily Express:
"The secret service instituted Operation Doppelganger and provided Harry Truman's double to make sure the press was unaware of Harry's real location.
"At first I did not believe him (Mr. Schell) until we opened his military footlocker in his bedroom after his death around 1969.
"In there were letters from FDR and Truman along with glossy photos of the Yalta Conference with Churchill, Stalin, and FDR."
Read more at Harry Truman Ordered This Alien Cover-up & Sept. 24, 1947: MJ-12 — We Are Not Alone ... Or Are We?
