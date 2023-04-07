7-8 FOOT TALL SASQUATCH Encountered in Hollow Near Brownsville, Fayette County, PA

Two friends encounter a 7-8 foot tall Sasquatch in a dense hollow along the Monongahela River in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. They later return, and observe deer bones and large human-like footprints.
On this particular day in June 2021, two friends rode their bikes to the Monongahela River not too far from their community of Brownsville, south of Pittsburgh, in Fayette County. They followed this dirt road towards the river and then they cut over through the forest about 500 feet and along a hollow. They had some rope and they attach it to a tree. They lowered themselves into this hollow. It was very dense and dark with no trails.
As they approach a large downed tree they could clearly see a brown hump shape that was covered in hair, but they couldn't identify what it was. The creature was about 50 feet ahead of them, and they thought that it was either sleeping or injured, possibly dead. They guessed it was probably a bear but they couldn't really tell. They decide that they needed to leave.
As soon as they turned and walked a few feet this thing slowly stood up. They could clearly see that it was standing on two feet and that it was at least two feet taller than them. It was muscled, not fat like a bear, and it had long sloping shoulders with very long arms. They couldn't see the face since it was turned away from them. It was just standing there. Filled with fear, they didn't want to run at this point. They didn't know what this thing was going to do and this all happened in just a matter of seconds.
Then suddenly, it takes off running through the brush in a zigzag pattern. It was loudly crashing through the brush. Then they witnessed it quickly disappear. They could still clearly hear it running through the brush. They both turned and ran in the opposite direction up the hollow. They can still hear it behind them. It's not pursuing them but they can still hear it clearly. They got to the rope and quickly pulled themselves out of the hollow. They both felt vulnerable. After leaving the hollow, they quickly ran to their bikes.
They arrive home, and both are totally shocked by what they had witnessed. They came to the conclusion that they most likely had encountered a Sasquatch. They told their friends they saw something down in the hollow, but they couldn't identify it. They wanted to go back.
So, a week or so later, along with three friends, they went back to the forest and lowered themselves down into the hollow. They worked themselves back to the large downed tree. They soon noticed a large area of matted grass and ferns in the area where they had seen this creature stand. As they looked around, there were deer bones strewn about. There were also a few large human-like footprints in the soft earth.
After they examined the area for about 5-10 minutes, they heard a deep guttural grunt emanate from the thick woods. This sound was unlike anything they had ever heard before and they felt that it may have been a warning directed toward them. They quickly left the area and have not returned.
NOTE: I talked to one of the witnesses, who is currently a student at the University of Pittsburgh. I am gathering information on the location, and will eventually forward it to the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team for investigation. Lon
