Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4-FOOT-TALL 'BIRD PEOPLE' Manifest in Front of Security Guard

A security guard in Nashville, Tennessee recalls her weird encounter with four 'Bird People' while on duty. 4-foot-tall bird-like humanoids that simply appeared before her. They later 'sing' to her.

“I do security work at night. And it is in a big fenced-in yard kind of like in a rural area. One night, I was getting ready to go to the restroom, you know, to the building,, and one minute I was walking and the next minute I was in front of four, what I called the 'Bird People' because they stood about 4 feet.

Their faces were kind of humanoid but, you know, between a human and a bird. Their body, it was, you know, it was shaped like a bird and it had, it looked like a bird but their face was different. Their faces were different. It wasn't exactly a bird face but between a human and a bird. Kind of flat, grey, their eyes were kind of slit and the nose was kind of, you know how a bird nose looks. But it was in front of the face and had kind of a small mouth. And it was just for a few seconds. I'm not the kind of person to see things even though I know a lot about different phenomena.

It's still really fresh in my mind because it was different beings and I did have the sense that they were very intelligent. And then, the next thing I was heading towards the restroom and I was thinking it was interdimensional or an out-of-body type of thing. This was kind of like out in the open and I'm thinking these beings wanted me to see them. They were standing apart. There were four of them and they were just looking at me and I was just looking at them.

The next night I was just sitting in my car patrolling like I always do and I heard this beautiful melody. It was like a bird and a human. It was like they were singing to me. It was like they know I had acknowledged them and they had acknowledged me. It was like the most beautiful sound. An enchanting melody. It was like they were singing to me.” JK

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TWITTER

-----

YOUR SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED! THANKS

-----



Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.

Featured in this edition:

I received correspondence in May 2012. It was forwarded by 'John' a retired Federal employee who lives in northern Nevada and who wished to remain anonymous.

The story centers around a bizarre encounter with a terrifying cryptid that John experienced while living with his Grandfather. John later stated to me that the property was in a rural area of Aleppo Township in Greene County, Pennsylvania. He did not want to pinpoint the location but did say that he wanted the post dedicated to his Grandfather - Samuel Hill, who he considers the most remarkable man he has ever known.

John seemed quite sincere in my opinion. He decided to come forth with the account after he had a rather strange encounter a few months previous to writing me (which he did not want to discuss).

I will describe this incident and others in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Bizarre object 10 million times brighter than the sun defies physics, NASA says

Man recalls close encounter with UFOs that left him 'dumbfounded'





Subscribe & Join the Chat Group





PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,