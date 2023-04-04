4-FOOT-TALL 'BIRD PEOPLE' Manifest in Front of Security Guard

A security guard in Nashville, Tennessee recalls her weird encounter with four 'Bird People' while on duty. 4-foot-tall bird-like humanoids that simply appeared before her. They later 'sing' to her.
“I do security work at night. And it is in a big fenced-in yard kind of like in a rural area. One night, I was getting ready to go to the restroom, you know, to the building,, and one minute I was walking and the next minute I was in front of four, what I called the 'Bird People' because they stood about 4 feet.
Their faces were kind of humanoid but, you know, between a human and a bird. Their body, it was, you know, it was shaped like a bird and it had, it looked like a bird but their face was different. Their faces were different. It wasn't exactly a bird face but between a human and a bird. Kind of flat, grey, their eyes were kind of slit and the nose was kind of, you know how a bird nose looks. But it was in front of the face and had kind of a small mouth. And it was just for a few seconds. I'm not the kind of person to see things even though I know a lot about different phenomena.
It's still really fresh in my mind because it was different beings and I did have the sense that they were very intelligent. And then, the next thing I was heading towards the restroom and I was thinking it was interdimensional or an out-of-body type of thing. This was kind of like out in the open and I'm thinking these beings wanted me to see them. They were standing apart. There were four of them and they were just looking at me and I was just looking at them.
The next night I was just sitting in my car patrolling like I always do and I heard this beautiful melody. It was like a bird and a human. It was like they were singing to me. It was like they know I had acknowledged them and they had acknowledged me. It was like the most beautiful sound. An enchanting melody. It was like they were singing to me.” JK
