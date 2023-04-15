15-Year-Old 'BIGFOOT' PHOTO Resurfaces & Questioned

A 15-year-old photo allegedly showing Bigfoot walking through a field near Silverton, CO, is gaining new attention. The photo recently resurfaced and was discussed on various social media sites.
The photograph was taken in 2008. It shows a hairy, tall creature running along a river in Silverton near the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
A local newspaper, the Silverton Standard & the Miner, reported a “Hunt for Bigfoot” event was held in the town in 2010.
NOTE: My argument concerning this photo is that it is most likely a person wearing a dark hoodie carrying a skateboard. The Silverton, Colorado area has been the subject of Bigfoot hoaxes in the past, including faked photographs and a few far-fetched sighting reports. What are your thoughts on this photo? Lon
