Witness Encounters 8-10 FOOT TALL PALE-WHITE CRAWLER HUMANOID In Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania

A Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania man is taking a late-night walk near his home when he encounters a tall pale-white crawler humanoid lurking in a wooded area.
I recently received the following account:
"The date was January 10, 2021. It was a cold night with a slight fog outside my hometown of Tunkhannock in northeast Pennsylvania. Many nights I liked to take long walks in order to clear my mind from the busy day. I walked on the rural road by this large patch of woods not far from my home. On my right is an old building with two small wooden houses beside it.
As I'm looking I notice movement. Then I see an eight to ten-foot pale-white figure briskly walk across the road from one of the houses to the woods about 50 feet from me. I know I saw something so I quickly continue forward. Whatever it was, I wanted nothing to do with it and I now wanted to get home as fast as possible.
A minute or two later, I look up. Again, I see this pale figure that is now on all fours but still five feet tall at the shoulder. It is about 100 feet in the woods to the left of me. It had bleached white skin, a bald head, and huge black eyes. It had a human face and body except it looked extremely emaciated and its arms were like super long. It started to sway its body back and forth like a mantis.
This is when I ran as fast as I could. I only looked back after I ran for a solid five minutes and I don't believe it had chased me. I was very close to home and I was concerned that this pale humanoid was lurking about so near to where I lived. I have no idea what I saw but I know that it was real, not an apparition.
I know that you have written a book about these pale humanoids and I wonder if this may be what you described as a crawler? Thanks." HH
NOTE: I wrote back to the witness and confirmed that this could have been a crawler humanoid. This phenomenon has been seen throughout the world. We still have little knowledge as to what it is or how it is manifesting. These entities don't appear to be dangerous, though I have been told and have reported a few harrowing experiences. Lon
-----
-----
