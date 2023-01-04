Witness Claims WINGED BIPEDAL CANINE Encounter in Busse Woods Near Chicago

The witness states that they encountered a winged bipedal canine humanoid in Busse Woods in suburban Chicago. I plan to look into this further. I am somewhat dubious about this report.
"Hi...I listen to your 'Personal Reports' on Phantoms & Monsters Radio. Because of your team's extensive investigation of the Chicago Mothman, I thought I'd write you about something I encountered in the Spring of 2017.
I was driving along Elk Grove Road down to RT 72. Elk Grove Road is a strip of blacktop inside dense the Busse Woods. This was the middle of the day, late morning, but the clouds had darkened everything until it looked like night. It seemed like it was going to rain.
In the darkness, I saw what I first thought was a wolf or a coyote. It was in the middle of the road facing me, crouched over what appeared to be roadkill of some variety. As my car got closer I slowed down and the hairy creature looked up at me. Its eyes lit up brightly reflecting my headlights and then it stunned me into a very long gasp as it stood straight up. It was bipedal, six foot tall, and man-sized. It was humanoid with a canine head with dark fur. It had insane-looking glowing reddish eyes. I reached for my cell phone but then I remembered that it was broken. I returned to staring at this terrifying creature and he stared at me.
All I could hear was my breathing and my own heart beating. The creature stood before me absolutely still. Then suddenly, with a sound like an unfurled flag caught up in the breeze, two immense bat-like wings extended outward and upward from its back. When fully unfolded the wings looked like a large glider. They were immense!
Then the dust on the road was kicked up as the beast slowly lifted up off the road surface. It began to lift like a helicopter! No flapping wings! I watched it rise above the trees. The wings were still spread wide open and I floored the accelerator and got out of there. I was concerned that it might follow me, but I didn't see it again.
I told my friend that night. He stated that maybe I saw the Chicago Mothman. I told him that the Mothman is supposed to be something that's more like a bird and definitely not like a wolf. I have no idea what I saw, but maybe you can offer information. W
NOTE: I contacted the witness. He wrote back and insisted that it was a bipedal canine with wings.
I later talked to the witness. He estimates that the wingspan was over 15 feet, membraned, and bat-wing shaped. The overall color was dark gray to black fur or hair. The head was wolf-like with a long snout. The eyes glowed a reddish color and were quite menacing.
The witness seemed sincere but has been aware of the Chicago area's winged humanoids for several years. I'm wondering why he waited so long to contact me. This encounter needs more research before I consider this to be related to the Chicago wing humanoid investigation. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved