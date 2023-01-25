WHITE FLESHY RED-EYED INSECTOID Encountered at Evanston, Illinois Self-Storage Facility

A young Evanston, Illinois man is at a local self-storage facility. While there, he hears banging sounds and eventually investigates. He encounters a white fleshy insect-like humanoid.
"I live in Evanston, Illinois, just north of Chicago. I was asked by my mother's friend to move some stuff to a storage unit nearby. I had not been working because of Covid, and the pay was decent, so I went ahead and agreed.
It was raining all day off and on, but at times it got so heavy that I couldn't transfer boxes from my car to the unit. So I just get comfortable inside the unit and listen to some music while I wait for the rain to clear up. It's cozy in there, to be honest, and the rain just keeps getting worse. It's not very cold out though.
I'm just chilling when I start hearing this banging noise from nearby. It sounds like something hitting metal at first. I think that maybe there was a car accident on the nearby highway (N. Lincoln Ave - Highway 41). But then I realized it was coming from the other direction and I really don't want to go outside and get wet. I tell myself that someone probably dropped something, like nothing serious. But I continue hearing various banging noises. I still didn't bother checking. But as it continues I decide to check it out since the rain had let up a bit.
I walk outside and turn the corner and see this massive hole in the fence leading to a little wooded area at the North Shore Channel Trail. I see this white thing moving near and under the dumpster by the fence. I'm thinking that it was a large white garbage trash bag, but it just doesn't look right. I'm confused and I'm trying to get like a closer look at the thing.
I may be about 100 feet or so away from it and I see something sticking out of it and it's making a clicking sound. I say, "Hello, who's that?" I immediately regret yelling this out. Something big squeezes out from underneath the dumpster. It looks like a pile of fleshy tissue with spike-like protrusions. It stands four feet tall, but then it extends up to over six feet. It looks like a humanoid spider or other insect but with white flesh! It doesn't have an exoskeleton, just smooth white flesh. The head is weird, kind of insect-like with no mouth that I could see. The eyes were human-like and had a reddish glow. It had long slits along the side of its head.
It stood there clicking and watching me. I could sense that it didn't want me there. I was wondering why I was still there and hadn't run off. But I was frozen in place, and terrified! I had heard about the Chicago Mothman and was wondering if this may have been it. But it didn't resemble anything that I had ever heard about.
Then I felt a sudden rush of calm come over me and I was able to break the trance I was in. I hauled ass back to the storage unit, locked it up, got into my car, and quickly left. When I looked back in the direction of the creature it was gone.
I returned the next day and finished unloading the boxes from the car as fast as I could.
This happened in the spring of 2020. I haven't told anyone about this." ML
NOTE: I talked to the eyewitness and his anxiety was really evident during our conversation. I truly believe he encountered 'something.' I have no idea what though. Lon
-----
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved