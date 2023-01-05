WENDIGO OR CRAWLER HUMANOID Encountered in Rural Western Ontario

A rural western Ontario landowner recalls their encounter with a tall, pale white humanoid in the woods near their home. The couple living nearest to him has also seen and heard the humanoid.
I recently received the following account:
"I live outside of Kenora, Ontario, Canada in a rural area. My house is about 100 meters from a small stream that splits the small wooded lot in half. I was there one day and all of a sudden I felt cold and uncomfortable like I was being watched. I also became increasingly paranoid that somebody or something was out there with me. I decided to head in. The sun was setting and dusk would be upon me soon.
I started walking towards my house. As I approached the edge of the woods I turned around and briefly saw a large creature about 80 yards from me standing across the stream. It then proceeded to take a step toward me. I panicked. I ran out of those woods in about 5 seconds. It's the most I've ever been scared and the most adrenaline that I've ever felt run through me. In the brief period of time that I saw this 'thing,' I could tell that it was pale white, tall, and humanoid.
It's believed by First Nations people that a Wendigo will call you for help like a human in order to lure people toward it. I have heard what sounds like a little girl calling for help out in those woods. It's still terrifying to even think about this.
About a year later, after a heavy snowfall, I again heard the calls of a girl coming from the woods. I looked out the window but didn't see anything. That night, the sounds continued off and on. I live alone, but there is a couple that lives about a kilometer from me.
A few days later I had the opportunity to talk to the couple. I asked them if they had heard the sounds. They both looked at me with wide eyes. They seemed so relieved that they were not imagining the sounds. The husband told me that he saw a tall pale white humanoid walking through the woods behind their house while he was chopping wood. I asked him what he thought it was. He said that he wasn't sure, but he remembered that his father would talk about Wendigos when he was a boy.
I have not seen the humanoid again, and I'm not really sure what this thing is." LL
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
-----
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome 'Tales From the Dark' Podcast hosts Bob Hicks & Brittani Clark. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Bob & Brittani started the 'Tales From The Dark' podcast in December of 2020 where they cover all things weird! From Bigfoot and aliens to ghosts and conspiracy theories - nothing is off-limits for our show.
Bob has been investigating the paranormal for the past 15 years and Brittani is a practicing witch and ufologist. Brittani also hosts the 'Tales From The Dark' true crime podcast where she covers the other side of horror by diving into one specific subject per season. The first season of "Black Widow Killers" is out now!
They are also working on a documentary that will be out by the end of this year where they investigated a haunted infirmary and caught what they both believe to be some of the most convincing paranormal evidence they have ever seen.
The podcast can be found at talesfromthedark.net
Please join us in the chat!
-----
A Paranormal Life welcomes Max Hawthorne, who is an author, cryptid researcher, & screenwriter. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. His song, A Tyrannosaurus For Christmas, peaked at #2 on the 2021 World Indie Charts. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo.
Max was born in Brooklyn and attended school in Philadelphia, where he graduated from the University of the Arts. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild. Max is an avid sportsman and conservationist. His hobbies include archery, fishing, boating, boxing, and collecting fossils and antiquities. He lives in the Greater Northeast with his wife, daughter, and a pair of enormous Siberian Forest Cats who, when they’re not stalking Max’s toes, sleep on his desk as he writes.
Please join us in the chat!
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Earth reaches its closest point to the sun — just in time to be slammed by a solar storm
Government Scientists Discover Entirely New Kind of Quantum Entanglement in Breakthrough
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved