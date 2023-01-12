UFO / UAP Photographed Over Popocatépetl Volcano, Mexico (VIDEO)

In an image of the erupting Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico, there appears to be a UFO hovering over the site. The photo was captured this past Sunday morning from a resident's backyard in the city of Atlixco.
Below is the English translation of the commentary:
UFO sighted flying over Popocatépetl Volcano
This image was taken last Sunday. They wonder if it is actually an unidentified flying object or a UFO. In the image, you can see the Popocatépetl Volcano to one side. The moon, that looks very bright. Just above the crater from the volcano is found this UFO, an unidentified flying object. Well, you judge if it was real.
UFO spotter captures photo of huge flying disk hiding behind erupting volcano
"A man believes he has seen a UFO hiding behind an erupting volcano - and the huge disc just hovers there despite the bubbling lava and spewing rocks. Luis Guerra snapped the photo of the Popocatépetl volcano, near Atlixco, Mexico, early on Sunday, January 8.
The photo shows the 10,000-foot volcano with a plume of smoke drifting lazily from its crater and – just to the right – a distinctly disc-shaped object, as the Daily Star reports. The image was shared on social media by Luis' girlfriend, Karla Garcia, and soon people began commenting on the image - saying it could be a UFO.
Karla wrote on Twitter: "Since my boyfriend is not a fan of social networks, I asked him if I could upload his photo to Twitter and he said yes."
Unfortunately. Karla only uploaded one image of the extraordinary sight to social media, so it's hard to get a sense of how fast the mysterious object might have been moving.
She captioned the image "Today's photo at 7:52 am. Popocatépetl, the moon and possibly a UFO…"
While Karla declares herself agnostic about the subject of alien visitors, Atlixco is known for its long association with paranormal phenomena.
There's a stretch of road just outside the town where – according to paranormal believers – the normal laws of gravity do not apply and rocks, footballs and even cars have been known to roll uphill of their own accord.
There have also been multiple sightings of the Chupacabra, the legendary beast of Mexico, in the area.
And of course, the area has had more than its fair share of UFO sightings.
In the mid-1990s Atlixco was considered one of the world's top 10 UFO hotspots.
What is happening where you live? Find out by adding your postcode.
Punto Marconi, a hill just outside of town, has been the site of so many flying saucer sightings that in 2001 it was adorned with a UFO sculpture. The artwork's formal name is "El OVNI de la Casita Blanca de Atlimeyaya," or "The UFO of the Little White House of Atlimeyaya."
Rumours of Popocatépetl being a secret extraterrestrial base have died down over the past few years, and the once-gleaming metal structure has fallen into disrepair.
But with the emergence of Karla's photo, which has gone viral on social networks around the world, Atlixco's reputation as a centre for close encounters could soon be revived."
Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/ufo-spotter-captures-photo-huge-28925889
