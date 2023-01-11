UFO OBSERVATIONS & REACTION by Vancouver, BC Eyewitness

A Vancouver, British Columbia resident describes his UFO sightings and identification attempt. He was also interested in his intense feelings during the 1st sighting, possibly telepathic.
"My name is JBS (initials). I’m 75 years old and I live in Vancouver BC, Canada. I have been interested in UFO phenomena for many years and have studied Paul R. Hill’s book “Unconventional Flying Objects: A Scientific Analysis.” Hill’s work makes sense to me and it did make it easier for me to put into context what I saw. I had my first sighting in 2016. These were 'Cloud Cigars.' I have written a description of that sighting. This second sighting was of a more common kind of UFO, the orange glowing sphere.
This is a copy of an email I sent to a friend on January 22, 2020:
"I just wanted to document this. Last Thursday, January 16, I was walking south on Vine Street on my way home from work at the Chan. It was about 10:30 PM. I stopped at about the corner of Vine and 6th Ave and was looking up at Orion, my favourite constellation, in the clear winter sky when overhead an orange glowing ball passed roughly west to east. It was about the size of a traffic light seen from about half a block away. It was a steady even glow. It was traveling at about the apparent speed of a small airplane just a few hundred feet overhead (like one of those Beaver airplanes they land on Vancouver Harbour) but it made no noise at all. It left no trail of sparks or flame. It passed without changing its round aspect, so I assumed immediately it was a sphere. From when I first saw it coming into my field of view coming from the west at about my 2 o'clock overhead angle and proceeding towards my 8 o'clock overhead angle I would say I could have counted from one-thousand-and-one to one-thousand-and-five.
[Paul R Hill describes his sighting of several orange spheres in 1952 he said were the apparent size of an amber traffic light seen from 2 blocks away and thus, if they were 20 feet in diameter as these types usually are, they would have been 15,000 to 18,00 feet up; he obtained data to triangulate his sighting and was able to confirm that they had been about 18,000 feet in altitude. From that account, I later estimated that my sphere may have been at about 4000 feet in altitude.]
"When it reached to the position of 8 o'clock of my over angle it changed in colour to black and so disappeared. But it changed not instantly but gradually though quickly. In roughly half a second blackness washed like a stain in an enveloping wave from left to right of the sphere over the orange glow until it was extinguished while the sphere continued to travel with no apparent change in its speed of flight. I can have no way of knowing if once it had changed to black it increased its speed.
"I also cannot tell if it were a small sphere, perhaps the length of a Beaver airplane and several hundred feet up or if it were a large sphere higher up. At its apparent rate of progress, if it were large – say as big around as an airliner is long and several thousand feet up ( I've seen airliners coming in low to land at the airport in bad weather) it would have been moving at twice the speed of such an airliner. Knowing the apparent progress and apparent size of an airliner laying down a condensation trail going overhead at a typical cruising altitude of 30k feet and a typical cruising speed at an altitude of some 500 mph, if this object were that high up it would have been five times the length of a Boeing 757, some 800 feet in diameter, and many times faster, some 2 or 3 thousand miles per hour. UFOs that large and that fast have been observed to fly with no sound, and no sonic boom. This is explained very neatly by Paul R Hill's theory of a matter-repulsive force field supplying both forward impulse and smooth, non-turbulent progress through the air, creating no shock waves or perturbations and thereby no noise.
"I also recall a passage in Paul Hill's book where he says that the colours of the UFOs, really the glow of the ionized and excited air molecules around it, depending on the frequency of the energy of the force field. Orange indicates low power for slow cruising whereas bright blue-white is high power. But he also says that in certain circumstances very high power can produce deep black. I can't recall his explanation for that and I'm no physicist – but he was. "Unconventional Flying Objects: A Scientific Analysis" by Paul R Hill. It's the bible for UFO understanding.
"Eliminate the impossible and whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.
"Was it an airplane? No. Wrong shape and has no noise. Was it a jet very high up so as to make no noise? No. An apparent orange glowing sphere that high up was no jet. Was it a meteor? No. No glowing trail of light or flame and going far too slowly for a meteor; I saw the videos of the Chelyabinsk bolide and this was no such thing.
"There's only one thing left. Unidentified? I hate that bullsh*t word. I just identified it. There is no other possibility but that it was an Alien Flying Craft. Had I not been already looking up at that moment I never would have seen it."
I had a unique feeling difficult to grasp. As it was with my first sighting, though not so intensely perhaps, I felt absolutely transfixed by the sight. I felt that my intense observation, made more intense by being drawn in telepathically, communicated to the passengers in the sphere telepathically, that they “read” my signal – the way a fighter pilot has a radar sensor that can sense when another radar scope is “locking him up” – and responded by blacking out their vehicle.
At that time I had a crude drawing program and I used it to make an illustration of the colour change I saw. Read it from left to right, 1 to 5. The change took about half a second. I have never read any accounts of such a colour change done in such a manner and I have no theory to explain it." JBS
