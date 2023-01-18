SHADOWY HUMANOID OR BIGFOOT Captured on West Virginia Trail Cam?

In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome cryptid investigators & researchers Max Hawthorne, Ron Murphy, Kenney Irish, & Steve Kulls for an Aquatic Cryptid Roundtable discussion. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine, and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild. Max is an avid sportsman and conservationist.
-----
Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts. In 2018, Ron also wrote 'On Aquatic Monsters of the Great Lakes: An Investigation into the Legends and Sightings of Unknown Animals.'
-----
Kenney W. Irish aka, "The Cryptopunkologist," is an author, hardcore/punk musician, and sales/marketing professional. Originally from the northern parts of Vermont, he has recently relocated to the beautiful Adirondacks area of upstate New York. He has a lifelong love of folklore, legends, monsters, and UFO stories. He has regularly attended and spoke at writers' groups, conferences, festivals, and various other platforms across the country. He has a passion for writing young readers chapter books. In late summer of 2022, 'International Cryptids & Legends,' the follow up to 'American Cryptids' was released via Beyond the Fray Publishing. He's also an explorer for the New York Bigfoot Society. Kenney has appeared on numerous radio shows and podcasts, including Coast to Coast AM. He has filmed in several documentaries scheduled to broadcast in the near future.
-----
Steve Kulls, aka ”the Squatchdetective,” former professional investigator and private investigator lends his 18 years of experience to the Bigfoot mystery and cryptids. Steve has appeared on numerous local news programs around the country and national venues such as Fox and Friends, and interviewed in print in over 100 newspapers over the last ten years. Steve has appeared on the History Channel series, “MonsterQuest,” and “America’s Book of Secrets,” the National Geographic Documentary, “The Truth Behind the Loch Ness Monster,” the NatGeo Channel series “Paranatural,” Destination America’s “Monsters & Mysteries Unsolved” and “Paranormal Survivor.”
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.