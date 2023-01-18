; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

SHADOWY HUMANOID OR BIGFOOT Captured on West Virginia Trail Cam?

In December 2022, the witness captured images of an unknown humanoid or cryptid creature as it passed by their trail camera. The images were captured during the late Fall of 2022 during the early deer season in McDowell County, West Virginia. The area is well-known for Bigfoot activity. But did the witness capture the image of a Bigfoot or something completely different?

VIDEO: Shadowy Humanoid or Cryptid Creature Caught on Trail Cam


In this Phantoms & Monsters Radio episode, I welcome 'Expanded Perspectives' Podcast hosts Kyle Philson & Cam Hale as we discuss various paranormal, mysterious, and unexplained subjects. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Kyle Philson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. His mother and father were lifelong residents of New Jersey and moved south only a few years before his birth to seek a better living. Growing up in rural Texas in a small town outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, Kyle spent a lot of time in the woods hunting, fishing and camping. His father and uncles first sparked his early interest in the paranormal. Watching shows like Unsolved Mysteries and In Search Of along with reading numerous books by John Keel and Ivan T. Sanderson, Kyle became fascinated by UFOs, Bigfoot, time slips, and parallel universes. Keeping an open mind and exploring these topics, he strives to present these stories and experiences shared by only a few in a fun and light-hearted way. Kyle currently lives in Texas with his wife and three sons.

Cam Hale was born and raised in Texas and comes from a long family heritage of Texans that can be traced back to before the Lone Star State gained its independence. Growing up in a rural country town he spent the majority of his time outdoors. Receiving his first taste of archery at the age of 5, he started down a path that lead him on solo camping and hunting trips across the state as well as many other states.  Like most, his fascination with the strange and unusual started young with shows like In Search Of and Unsolved Mysteries. Diving deeper into these subjects at his local library only fueled the flames that led him to where he is today. With an open mind and adventurous heart, Cam looks to present the stories of the strange in a fun and intriguing manner. Cam still lives in the great state of Texas with his wife and two children.

The Expanded Perspectives website can be found at www.expandedperspectives.com


-----



In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes author, on-air personality, UFO researcher, and cosmic explorer Aage Nost to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Aage Nost is an author, on-air personality, seasoned aircraft pilot, hypnotherapist, UFO researcher, and cosmic explorer. A student of many sciences including metaphysics, theoretical physics, and different forms and theories of spirituality. Aage also hosts a weekly show at The Universal Consciousness Show and Broadcast Team Alpha.

Phantoms and Monsters Radio presents 'V' - What is 'V'? - V is a symbol with multiple meanings. V - Visitors from unknown origins have been interacting and interfering with mankind since our creation. V - is for the Veil separating our reality from the next.  V - is the fifth dimension of unity. V - is a symbol for the Victims of society's evils and the Vendetta against them. Conspiracies turn to truths. Mysteries are revealed. “Wise men have tried to understand our state of being, by grasping at its stars, or its arts, or its economics. But if there is an underlying oneness of all things, it does not matter where we begin, whether it stars, or laws of supply and demand. One measures a circle, beginning anywhere.” V is that vector.

-----



In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome cryptid investigators & researchers Max Hawthorne, Ron Murphy, Kenney Irish, & Steve Kulls for an Aquatic Cryptid Roundtable discussion. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine, and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild. Max is an avid sportsman and conservationist.

-----

Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts. In 2018, Ron also wrote 'On Aquatic Monsters of the Great Lakes: An Investigation into the Legends and Sightings of Unknown Animals.'

-----

Kenney W. Irish aka, "The Cryptopunkologist," is an author, hardcore/punk musician, and sales/marketing professional. Originally from the northern parts of Vermont, he has recently relocated to the beautiful Adirondacks area of upstate New York. He has a lifelong love of folklore, legends, monsters, and UFO stories. He has regularly attended and spoke at writers' groups, conferences, festivals, and various other platforms across the country. He has a passion for writing young readers chapter books. In late summer of 2022, 'International Cryptids & Legends,' the follow up to 'American Cryptids' was released via Beyond the Fray Publishing. He's also an explorer for the New York Bigfoot Society. Kenney has appeared on numerous radio shows and podcasts, including Coast to Coast AM. He has filmed in several documentaries scheduled to broadcast in the near future.

-----

Steve Kulls, aka ”the Squatchdetective,” former professional investigator and private investigator lends his 18 years of experience to the Bigfoot mystery and cryptids. Steve has appeared on numerous local news programs around the country and national venues such as Fox and Friends, and interviewed in print in over 100 newspapers over the last ten years. Steve has  appeared on the History Channel series, “MonsterQuest,” and “America’s Book of Secrets,” the National Geographic Documentary, “The Truth Behind the Loch Ness Monster,” the NatGeo Channel series “Paranatural,”  Destination America’s “Monsters & Mysteries Unsolved” and “Paranormal Survivor.”

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----



A Paranormal Life welcomes Ronald Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru; to the show. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----

-----

-----


