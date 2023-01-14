SASQUATCH PHOTOS & EVIDENCE From Various Washington State Locations During 2022 (VIDEO)

Bigfoot sighting reports along the Lewis River around Mount Adams, Mount St Helens, and a few reports in the Olympic Forest. Here are a couple of photos that were posted to the media sites this past year.
This photo above was reportedly taken in the Olympic Forest of Washington. The foliage appears to be correct for this part of the Pacific Northwest.
The remainder of the photos in the video were captured in Washington state at various locations:
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon