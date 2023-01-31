PORTAL TRAVELER? Woman Recalls Bizarre Series of Events

The bizarre account of a woman who took care of an elderly man next door. After the man passed away she later had an experience that suggested that the man may have been a portal traveler.
I recently received the following account:
"Many years ago, in 1998 I believe it was, and yes this is true. I lived next door to this elderly man who was in a wheelchair. I lived in an apartment and he lived in his house. We became friends and I always checked on him to see how he was doing. He had injured his leg and because I was in the medical field he asked if I could do wound care for him. I was glad to help out.
One evening he told me that he had an appointment at his doctor's and asked me to call him to wake him up before I went to work. I did and he was getting ready to go to his appointment. When I got home from work that evening I called him to see how his visit went. There was no answer. All the lights were out at his house and it was getting late, around 8 PM. I walked over there to see if he may have fallen. His sliding door was open and his dog Sophie was there. But he was not. I looked around to see if he had an address book, anything, but no, there was nothing. I left a note giving my phone number and that I am a neighbor and I am concerned.
The next day I got a call. It was his family member. He had a horrific stroke at the doctor's office! He was in the hospital and wasn't expected to make it. Several days later he passed away.
A few years later my youngest daughter and I moved to New York. We packed all our stuff in an ABF moving van and let them haul it and I drove us out to New York. The very first day I didn't feel very good. I had caught a cold. The next day I was so tired and feeling sick that I decided to pull over to rest. I found a motel right off the highway. The neighbor friend who passed away had told me what he did for a living for many years and that he would drive cars across the country for owners and dealerships. He made decent money doing so.
Well, I rented a nice motel room with my youngest daughter and I took a good nap. That evening I went outside and met a man staying in the next room. HE LOOKED JUST like my neighbor who had died! Only much younger. Like in his 20s. We got to chatting a bit and he said he drove cars for a living. I just couldn't keep my eyes off his face. He looked so much like my neighbor! Then at some point in the conversation, he told me about a scar he had...on his leg! By golly! It was in the same exact spot where my neighbor had me do wound care for him! And this young man spoke about missing his little girl while on the road away from home! My neighbor also had a daughter...albeit, an adult.
I still think about my neighbor once in a while and wonder about this young man at the motel. Coincidence? SS"
A Paranormal Life welcomes Hadley Vlahos, registered hospice nurse, content creator, & afterlife author. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Hadley Vlahos is a registered nurse, author, nonprofit founder, content creator, mom, and wife. I have been a nurse since 2015 and have worked in hospice and elder care since 2016. I share stories on social media @nursehadley about my life as a mom and nurse as well as uplifting stories from my patients as I hear their incredible advice that they want to leave this world with. By doing this, not only do my followers' lives change for the better, but my patients are able to live on through everyone who hears their stories. My book, “The In-Between” with Penguin Random House will be in stores this summer and is a collection of patient stories that changed my perspective on life and the afterlife. I am currently pursuing opening a nonprofit hospice house which I hope will eventually become the new standard of care for hospices nationwide.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
